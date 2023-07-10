Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: FSD Reveals Opportunity, But Mania Makes Tesla Too Expensive

Jul. 10, 2023 10:42 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)PYPL, RACE3 Comments
Patrik Mackovych
Summary

  • Tesla's stock has performed exceptionally well in recent months, increasing by over 120% since the first analysis in January. A revision analysis revealed valuation concerns.
  • Despite strong delivery numbers and the potential of Full Self-Driving technology, the current optimism and high valuation are not justified by the actual numbers and natural environment.
  • Tesla topped expectations with delivery numbers, giving it an edge for a further hike in EPS´s estimates, but the market is pricing in so much hope and promises.
  • Fair value is significantly lower than the current price, thus reflecting the sell rating opinion as a follow-up of previous two bullish thesis.
  • Almost based on every angle of valuation standpoint, such a screaming Forward P/E as well as a significant discrepancy between EV/EBITDA to EBITDA margin and its peers make it just too expensive.
In the past few months, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has performed exceptionally well. While it made sense for my opinion to be bullish close to 2023's low based on valuation, it also made sense for me to revise my outlook to strong

Patrik Mackovych
I graduated from the University of Economics in Bratislava and successfully passed the Finance, Banking, and Investments program with a Bachelor's degree. In the case of a Master's degree, I have been studying banking. I worked as a macroeconomic analyst in the biggest bank in Slovakia, small time horizon as investment analyst (in venture capital) and currently hold the position as credit risk analyst (large corporates) in a bank. I love to focus on macro, monetary policy as well as deep dive on companies, trying to handle the business model, fundamental and valuation point of view for the most objective outcome.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

d
dickroylet
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (490)
fElon will never get past L2 with his hardware. And he's known this for YEARS.
Mark Krieger profile picture
Mark Krieger
Today, 11:07 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (17.5K)
CFO dumps 3,000 shares and picks up a little more than a $1 million payday. Analyst raises target price 33% from $200 to $265

stock is exhibiting poor relative strength today.

earnings expectations are simply too high and a miss will be in the cards.

gpm will fall 100 basis points on a sequential basis.
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (814)
Excellent article, Thank You very much !!! Personally I think that 300 USD is an absolute dangerous number for the share price and 275 - 280 USD is very elevated. Therefore I sold a part of my stack today pre market because the risk of a hefty fall is much bigger than the opposite. Now I have enough powder to buy the shares back for a better price, about 200 - 220. I'm sure that the other bargain hunters will buy at this niveau too. There is much too much white noise in the news. Some days ago the idea of a stock split came up in the media. This is pure nonsense. Last year we had a 1:3 split from 900 / share to about 300 / share and the share price sinking like a plumb in the months following down until 100. But now we are below 300. What kind of split should this be ? 1 : 3 + 1 Big Mac voucher ? We have to wait until next week to see how much the margin is surpassed and the (until last quarter fine) cash flow can survive this.
All the best :-)))
