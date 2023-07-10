Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JPMorgan Chase Stock: What Can We Expect From Q2 Earnings?

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase is expected to report significant revenue and profit growth for Q2, primarily driven by higher net interest income due to rising interest rates.
  • The bank's stress capital buffer has declined from 4.0% to 2.9%, indicating less risk and allowing for increased capital returns, including a planned 5% dividend increase.
  • Despite a premium valuation compared to peers, JPMorgan's solid dividend yield and positive operational outlook make it a solid hold, with potential upside if the industry performs well in Q2.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues JPMorgan Chase

Michael M. Santiago

Article Thesis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report second quarter earnings results on Friday, July 14. We will take a look at what can be expected from the report, and we also will look into JPM's outlook for the foreseeable

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
48.98K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.