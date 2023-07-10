Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Children's Place: The Right Place For A Retail Turnaround

Jul. 10, 2023 10:45 AM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)
The Bulls Bay
373 Followers

Summary

  • The Children's Place is undervalued, and we expect improved quarterly results beginning in Q3-F23, with significant catalysts set to jumpstart earnings growth and re-rate the shares higher.
  • Despite a challenging F2022 with bloated inventories and higher costs, an increased credit facility, streamlined operations, and insider buying suggest PLCE is on the cusp of a turnaround.
  • Lower freight and cotton costs will generate earnings growth in 2H:F23, while right-sizing inventory will unlock working capital for free cash flow.
  • At 8x our F2024 adjusted EPS estimate, PLCE would trade at $48, representing 80% upside.

Girl child, choice or change clothes in fashion brand retail store shopping sale happy for buying decision at mall. Smile, happiness and excited young kid customer choose designer clothing dress shop

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is undervalued and will continue to re-rate higher, as quarterly results materially improve beginning in Q3-F23. Shares sold off over the past year, as F2022 and early F2023 (Q1-F23 and expected Q2-F23) results were

This article was written by

The Bulls Bay is the founder and portfolio manager of a family office. Previously, he was a sell-side equity research analyst covering consumer/retail and later a senior analyst at a long/short, special situations hedge fund. He is particularly attracted to value, deep value, and special situations equities across industries, while specializing in consumer/retail. In addition, The Bulls Bay sells covered calls as an opportunistic options strategy.

