Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Earnings Outlook: Show Us The Growth

Jul. 10, 2023 11:30 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, SMH, XLK, IGN, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, PSJ, PXQ, FDN, XSD, RSPT, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, SKYY, SOCL, TDIV, FTEC, ARKQ, ARKW, HACK, CIBR, ITEQ, XITK, XWEB, PRNT, FINX, SNSR, FTXL, FITE, DTEC, IZRL, BLOK, BLCN, LEGR, ROBT, KOIN, IETC, OGIG, IRBO, LOUP, QTUM, ESPO, ARKF, CLOU, IHAK, WCLD, HERO, FNGS, LRNZ, WUGI, THNQ, TECB, BTEK, ANEW, MOON, ARKX, GINN, WCBR, DAPP, ILDR, IDAT, SOXQ, METV, XPND, XDAT, VCAR, XT, BBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI
Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • Higher expected corporate earnings mask broad pressure under the surface. We see more earnings pain ahead and look for opportunities at the sector level.
  • U.S. Treasury yields surged and stocks dipped last week. Data confirmed the U.S. labor market is still tight. We see signs markets are adjusting to the new regime.
  • All eyes are on U.S. CPI inflation data out this week. Continued evidence of stubbornly high inflation could add momentum to the recent rise in bond yields.

financial chart with uptrend line graph of stock market and stack of coins background

champc

Transcript

We are coming into earnings season, and I’m paying attention to three things.

1) Company margins

The first is margins.

So, if you look at the U.S. labor market, it’s really, really tight. And my question is, as I look at this very

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHER PERMITTEDCOUNTRIES.
16

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.07K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.