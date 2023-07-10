Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hub Group: Positioned To Grow

Jul. 10, 2023 12:14 PM ETHub Group, Inc. (HUBG)XTN
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • Hub Group, Inc., a freight and logistics company, is considered a speculative investment due to uncertainty in the industry and economy. The stock is currently rated as a Hold opportunity.
  • Five preconditions for potential investment include positive freight demand, stabilized costs, consistent real growth, improved sentiment about North American and China's economies, and a business plan incorporating Artificial Intelligence.
  • Despite a 6% uptick in share price in June, soft growth and momentum are expected to dominate through the remainder of the year. The company's Q2 '23 EPS is expected to be about half of last year's.

Aerial View of Container Ship

shaunl

Financially Healthy In An Uncertain Industry

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), the freight and logistics company, is financially healthy but a speculative investment, at this time. The share price is fairly valued but the solidity of the freight and logistics industry

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.14K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.