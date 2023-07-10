Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Semiconductor: Will Likely Remain Unrivaled For Years To Come

Summary

  • TSMC is expected to maintain its unrivaled position as it addresses the competition posed by Integrated Device Manufacturers like Intel, which TSMC was established to counter in my view.
  • Since 2013, TSMC has significantly improved its profitability ratios, with the latest figures in 2023 approaching record highs.
  • TSMC has been actively increasing its capital expenditures, indicating a likelihood that this trend will continue in the future.
  • Utilizing a DCF model, I valued TSMC by considering the impact of high capital expenditures and potential reductions in net income margin. If TSMC manages to sustain its current net income margin, the valuation could be even higher.
  • Regarding the risks associated with a potential China invasion, I believe it is more probable that China would opt for an air and sea blockade of Taiwan. In such a scenario, I expect TSMC to continue its normal operations without significant disruptions, just under a new administration.
Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is the largest contract manufacturer of chips, holding an impressive market share of approximately 54%. Its business model is unparalleled as it addresses the risk associated with having designers manufacture their chips in-house, which would

I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

