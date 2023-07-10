Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Products Partners: A Core Holding For Any Income Investor

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners has long been a favorite of any investor that is seeking income due to its stable cash flows and high yield.
  • The company's contract-based business model allows it to weather any economic conditions, which is nice with all the uncertainty today.
  • The company has significant growth potential through at least the end of the decade, as the global demand for fossil fuels will not be going away.
  • The company has a very strong balance sheet, but its debt servicing costs will probably go up over the next few years.
  • The 7.42% distribution yield is very sustainable and unlikely to be cut.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is one of the largest midstream partnerships in the United States. It has also long been a favorite of income-focused investors due to its generally stable cash flows and remarkably high distribution yield

In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Comments (6)

P
PortguyofVA
Today, 1:39 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (267)
Good report. 👍
u
usiah
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (13.3K)
"A Core Holding For Any Income Investor"

Has been for me for over 15 years.

Retired investor
d
daviry2367
Today, 1:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.62K)
Making a call on a financing rate in 2024 is a crap shoot but I would bet they will be lower then they will be in 3 months.
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 12:46 PM
Premium
Comments (6.07K)
THANK YOU for a very nice & well written article. 1. EPD just announced this morning a distribution increase from $1.96 to $2.00 per unit payable in August. 2. Has anyone had any "issues or problems" with their K-3 tax report??? Not their K-1 but their K-3. Great article & thank you again. Long EPD.
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 12:43 PM
Premium
Comments (612)
epd is a big BUY...trying to break-out above 27. Expect div increase.
p
pdrozin
Today, 1:03 PM
Premium
Comments (2.06K)
@cfrd Very timely, just raised 2% today.
