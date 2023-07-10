Wall Street Lunch: Icahn Gets Breathing Room With Shorts

Michael Nagle

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) is up following a report that Carl Icahn has disconnected his personal loans from the price of his company's shares.

IEP's shares have dropped about 40% in the past two months after short seller Hindenberg sounded warnings over the ties between Icahn's personal loans and his company's shares. Icahn owns about 85% of IEP and about 60% of his shares were put up as collateral.

With the value of Icahn's collateral against the loans dropping, lenders became alarmed and sought more. After months of negotiating with the banks, Icahn amended his loan agreements on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reports. He severed his personal loans from the price of IEP units, will increase his collateral, and has set up a plan to fully repay the loans in three years.

Under the amended agreement, the only situation that would trigger a margin call would be if the net asset value of this company's investments significantly slides.

Now, here’s a look at how trading is shaping up. Money is moving from growth to cyclical stocks, with Industrials (XLI) the best-performing sector. All three megacap sectors are in the red.

The Dow (DJI) is leading the way higher, while the S&P (SP500) is little changed and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is struggling.

Barclays boosted its 2023 S&P price target to 4,150, but says equities should remain range-bound through the remainder of the year. A tech-centric rally won’t broaden to the rest of the S&P, the equity team said, advising investors to tactically add secular growth exposure.

Rates are pretty quiet. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is little changed above 4%.

Crude oil (CL1:COM), gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and bitcoin (BTC-USD) are also struggling to find firm direction.

Among stocks to watch, Helen of Troy (HELE) rose after it reported Q2 results that beat estimates and better gross profit margin. Results were helped by a strong performance in the company's flagship brands such as backpack maker Osprey, kitchen utensils manufacturer OXO and cough & cold medicine Vicks.

Morgan Stanley raised its estimates on Netflix (NFLX) ahead of the July 19 earnings report. Analyst Benjamin Swinburne has an Equal Weight on the stock. He now expects the company to add 2.2 million subscribers in the second quarter, up from a prior 1.55 million due to "more modest churn" and "solid" app download trends.

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan raised Schwab (SCHW) to Outperform from Market Perform, saying recent numbers indicate that "cash sorting" has stabilized. Cash sorting is when clients pull their cash out of low-interest rate accounts and put it into higher-yielding assets.

In other news of note, SVB (OTCPK:SIVBQ) has sued the FDIC to recover more than $1.9 billion seized by the regulator when it took over the bank in March.

In its suit, SVB said the lack of access to its core estate asset is "impeding its ability to reorganize, and causing harm on a continuous basis,” adding that the funds should be generating more than $100 million in annual interest at current rates.

A bankruptcy judge in May ordered the FDIC to return $10 million in seized tax refund checks to SVB.

There will be increasing anxiety in the auto sector over the next two months as the expiration of the United Auto Workers contract with the Big Three Detroit automakers gets closer. The current collective bargaining agreement - which covers more than 150,000 employees - will expire on September 14.

Stellantis (STLA) will be the lead negotiator with the UAW this cycle to set the stage for later talks with GM (GM) and Ford (F).

The labor talks are anticipated to center around key sticking points such as job security during the electric vehicle transition, cost of living adjustments, organizing EV Gigafactories, as well as the tiered pay structure of the UAW

Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally says “this year’s edition of negotiations represents a much higher, 50/50 chance of strike, well beyond our normal' base case (of 25%) but a (manageable) risk to stocks.”

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

BTIG technical strategist Jonanthan Krinsky is expecting a retracement for the broader market in the second half of the year following the strong gains so far. But he does see some promising charts in high-conviction names.

Krinsky noted that if they year ended now it would be the ninth-best year on record for the Nasdaq (COMP.IND), but upside it currently limited.

He says that if “this is truly a new bull market, it’s unlike any we have seen in the modern era through the first nine months. We suspect any material upside from here is driven by rotation into the laggards rather than a sustained divergence into the mega-caps."

Among 11 stocks he picked that are worth highlighting from a technical analysis perspective are Abbott Labs (ABBT), Boot Barn (BOOT) and Seadrill (SDRL).

Meanwhile, Goldman turned its attention to Healthcare (XLV) after its annual conference.

Healthcare is the third-worst performing sector in the S&P so far, down about 5%. That’s one of the lowest first-half performances in at least three decades as stocks face regulatory issues, growth concerns, macro rotations and a preference for large-cap tech stocks.

In a Goldman small investor survey just 46% expected healthcare to outperform the S&P in the second half of the year. But they said of all the subsectors MedTech was most likely to outperform given strong Q2 volumes.

Analyst Asad Haider also says that despite regulatory uncertainty, "the baseline expectation is that there is going to be continued M&A," with pharma “sitting on a tremendous amount of cash."