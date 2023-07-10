naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

I wrote a fairly bullish article on Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) in March, however, the stock is down 50% in these few months. It is small consolation to state that I was not alone in my questionable bullishness. So, let us delve deeper into this company and see what ails it, and how it can overcome that.

Avidity is a leader in the antibody Oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) technology space, which is delivered into muscles and other tissues. A few months ago, this early-stage biopharma was valued at $1.6bn in market cap. Now the market cap has come down to a little over $700mn. This is still a pretty large valuation for a very early-stage company. The reason for this high valuation is that Avidity has the first AOC molecule in the clinic. Oligonucleotides are widely recognized as having considerable therapeutic potential, but like I said in my earlier coverage, they suffer from a delivery problem.

Until now, it has been challenging to deliver them outside the liver. Avidity has, in theory, solved that problem by using a conjugate technology similar to the antibody-drug conjugate technology. They now have the first AOC molecule in human trials, and the opportunity is virtually limitless. Hence, the very high valuation.

The company is currently focusing on muscle delivery of AOCs, and their three current clinical-stage programs are all in muscle-related diseases. They have 2 siRNAs, AOC1001 and AOC1044 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) respectively, and a PMO, AOC1020, is Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). AOC1001, their lead program, consists of three elements: a monoclonal antibody targeting transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1); an uncleavable linker; and a siRNA payload targeting DMPK mRNA. Here's what I wrote about this disease:

DM1 has 40,000 American patients. The disease is monogenic, caused by triplet-repeat in the DMPK gene, producing a pathologic gain of function that affects various muscles. The disease is autosomal dominant, meaning only one parent can pass the disease; and the disease severity increases with generation. DM1 significantly impacts quality of life, and shortens life expectancy. There are no approved therapies.

In preliminary assessments, AOC1001 was able to deliver siRNA to the muscles, reduce the target troublesome DMPK gene by an average of 45%, and produce functional improvement in myotonia.

In September, the FDA placed a sort of blanket clinical hold on a number of gene therapies, and among these was included Avidity. The clinical hold was placed on the phase 1/2 Marina trial, because of a serious adverse event in a single patient.

This SAE was "an extremely rare neurological event consisting of bilateral ischemia in the region of the lateral geniculate nuclei in the thalamus with subsequent hemorrhagic transformation." It possibly had no link to the molecule, i.e., it was not treatment-related.

In March, the company published some more updates which took down the stock, but which shouldn't have, because it was not really negative news. The company said they were concluding the Marina trial without testing the 8 mg/kg dose because preliminary investigation supported a dose ranging between 2 and 4 mg/kg, so they really didn't need that higher dose. In fact, they continued with an open-label extension or OLE study with this lower dose to test long-term safety and efficacy. However, given the partial clinical hold - they could continue with existing patients but could not enroll new ones - the market must have taken this as negative news, slumping the stock.

In April, the company produced top line data from the Marina trial which showed directional improvement in multiple functional assessments including measures of myotonia, strength, and mobility. Directional improvement is not statistical significance over placebo which was part of the trial, and indeed should mean that there was no stat sig observed. I mean, if top line data showed stat sig, they should have mentioned that as part of putting their best foot forward. The fact that they didn't indicate there was no statistical significance observed in the data, however, there was a propensity for improvement in the drug arm. It should, however, be remembered that this safety and tolerability study was not powered for measuring statistical significance in efficacy.

In May, the FDA "eased" the partial clinical hold, although they did not lift it, by allowing Avidity to double the number of enrollees on 4 mg/kg of AOC 1001, and by allowing new enrollments to receive AOC 1001 at 2 mg/kg. Since the original estimated enrollment was 44 patients, this is as good as lifting the clinical hold, I guess. The company will produce preliminary data from the OLE study by the end of the year, and this data will determine the design and dosing for their phase 3 pivotal study.

Financials

RNA has a market cap of $781mn and a cash balance of $586mn. R&D expenses were $47.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, while G&A expenses were $12.1 million. At that rate, they have enough cash to last them 10 quarters. They have major collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). BMY has shown keen interest in AOCs, recently partnering with Wave Life Sciences in a billion+ dollar deal for 8 of their programs.

The company has a very high percentage of institutional ownership and nearly nonexistent retail ownership. Key holders are T. Rowe Price Group, RA Capital, and other usual names. Insiders have very little transactions apart from option exercises.

Risks

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. works in an untested field where cutting-edge expertise is necessary. Since AOC is a new field, it has a considerable possibility of not working out in the clinic.

The partial clinical hold is an annoyance, and it probably has little direct relation to the drug. However, it is still a problem, and the FDA has generally been disinclined to trust gene therapies at face value. So that is going to be there.

Bottom Line

At the risk of repeating myself, I must say that I like Avidity Biosciences, Inc., and now that they have become much less valued than before, they are more attractive. I am strongly considering taking a pilot position.