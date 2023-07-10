Justin Sullivan

A recent Seeking Alpha news item caught my attention as it included many tickers I follow. The news item highlighted Bank of America's (BAC) top growth and value picks in two separate lists. That is, 10 stocks as growth picks and 10 stocks as value picks. I found it interesting that a few names were part of both lists. Why is it interesting? Because usually growth names are expensive, and value names are low-to-no growth. For a stock to be considered both growth and value, it must be growing at a reasonable price, aka, a Peter Lynch-esque "GARP" stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is of the three stocks in both lists. The three facets of a stock in my opinion are income, growth, and value. I agree with Bank of America that T-Mobile currently is attractive from both value and growth perspectives, while having enough potential to become a strong income player in the future. Let us look at my reasonings.

Income

I profiled T-Mobile a while ago, looking at it as a potential dividend payer, given the company's tendency to first mimic and then better the other telecom giants, AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). I rest my case with that analysis on T-Mobile's potential as an income player sooner than later.

Growth and Value - Business

I am going to use my personal experience to make a case for T-Mobile's ability to grow while satisfying customers. In my previous T-Mobile article linked above, I had mentioned that I had just switched back to T-Mobile after more than a decade being away from the company. Fast-forward three months, it is not an exaggeration to say that T-Mobile has blown me away with their service and deals. Let's see how. This may seem old for some, but bear with me, the excited new (or back) customer.

Moving from Cricket Wireless' $30/month plan (on two lines), I was initially worried that I was going to overpay with T-Mobile or anyone else for that matter. I needed to add a third line and also needed a phone for the third line. After listening to my needs, the sales representative suggested Magenta Max. And slipped in the comment that it was $140/month. I thought, here we go with the surprises. Surprises did come in a heap but for the better:

The $140 on this plan is including taxes and fees.

It has unlimited data, while my $30/line Cricket plans had a 5 GB allowance. After rationing myself and family on data use, I finally felt like we were liberated and not having to shell out a fortune in doing so.

This plan also allowed us to get a brand new Samsung Galaxy 23 for no upfront cost (worth at least $800).

This plan offers basic Netflix (NFLX) subscription for free and offers a 65% discount on Netflix premium, for $7. We are heavy users of Netflix (no cable) and immediately jumped on the offer to reduce my monthly Netflix bill by $12.99. That pushes my T-Mobile bill to $147.

More recently, I signed up for T-Mobile's 15-day free trial to try out its 5G home internet. I am currently using AT&T for my internet service and will be more than glad to switch that over to T-Mobile (should the service meet my needs) because it makes monetary sense at $30/month. So, should I like the trial and decide to go ahead with T-Mobile's internet, my total bill will be $177.

Now, let's look at how much I'd have continued paying if I did not consolidate these services under T-Mobile.

Unlimited Talk, Text, and 5GB data per line: I'd have had to pay $90 for three lines with Cricket Wireless.

I'd have continued with Netflix at $19.99. That brings the running total to $109.99.

I'd have continued with AT&T for my internet, bringing my running total to $181.99.

That is, I'd be paying $5 less for all these services combined with T-Mobile than with 3 different providers elsewhere. And no, this is not simply a case of bundle pricing that we typically see with carriers (including insurance carriers) but T-Mobile's unique bundle. For example, none of the other carriers offer Netflix, which is handily still the most popular streaming service. While other carries have similar deals, none of those compare with T-Mobile's in pricing and for me, personally, the services offered (Netflix over Disney Bundle for me any day, as an example).

Having been with Verizon and AT&T for some services in the past, I was fairly confident that they won't be able to match the value T-Mobile provides for money. But to be thorough, I checked out Verizon's comparable plans and as shown below, I am looking at $165/month for one line with Disney bundle and two lines with the "Unlimited Welcome" plan. Granted, there are some discounts offered by Verizon too, like the $10 discount per line for autopay. But then, not included in the $165/month tag below are the following (A) Taxes and surcharges (b) Devices (C) Internet. I have zero doubt that after factoring those items, Verizon's comparable bill for what I am currently having/going for with T-Mobile will handily be higher.

Verizon Pricing (Verizon.com)

Many companies eat into their competitors by staying attractive on price but losing on market share eventually. But that doesn't appear to be the case with T-Mobile yet and likely not anytime soon as the company continues chipping away at its competitors, with 60% of new customers opting for the top-tier plan. While T-Mobile's most recent profit margin of ~10% trails AT&T and Verizon, I expect this to improve due to two reasons: (1) Synergy resulting from the consolidation of Sprint's operations (2) 5G investments paying off.

In terms of service and experience as well, T-Mobile has exceeded my expectations. Obviously, unlimited data at 5G is a massive upgrade to what I was getting earlier. T-Mobile's hotspot has been exceptional as well whenever we did not have Wi-Fi access. In addition, our family spent a month outside the US and had pretty much uninterrupted text and data roaming services at no additional charge. Calls were charged at a modest 25 cents per minute. And all these were exactly as T-Mobile had detailed out in their plan details. That is, no surprises whatsoever. For example, my most recent bill clearly explained the one-time roaming charges, broken down by line. And this matched my expectations 100%.

In short, T-Mobile, the business is both growing and providing value to its customers.

T-Mobile Bill (Author)

Growth and Value - The Stock

Just because T-Mobile, the business, is blazing guns doesn't mean TMUS, the stock, follows suit. Does the stock offer growth and value? Let's see.

Trading at a forward multiple of 18, T-Mobile's stock is clearly trading at a premium compared to AT&T and Verizon, which are trading at a forward multiple of 6.50 and 7.70 respectively. And the latter two both pay massive 7% dividends to T-Mobiles no-dividend policy at present.

However, T-Mobile's EPS is expected to almost triple over the next five years at an average annual growth rate of 23%, making the stock very attractive on price-earnings/growth ("PEG") basis. For example, using 2023's expected EPS of $7.57 and ensuing forward PE of 18.36, TMUS stock is trading at a PEG of .80 using the 23% growth rate. Suddenly, the stock appears much cheaper on a relative basis when you factor in AT&T and Verizon's expected growth (or lack of growth).

Finally, Seeking Alpha's quant ratings blow-by-blow between T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T is spot on and captures the essence of my analysis and summary. TMUS' stock valuation is on the rich side, say 4 grades below AT&T and Verizon. That is, TMUS' C is 4 levels below (C+, B-, B, B+) AT&T and Verizon's B+. However, this is more than offset by TMUS having an "A" on growth while the other two behemoths lag more than 10 levels below at D- and F. All three have excellent profitability and as explained above, I expect T-Mobile's to get better over time. T-Mobile is ahead or on par with respect to Momentum and Revisions. Overall, except the yield, there is really no compelling reason to own AT&T or Verizon over T-Mobile here.

ATT vs VZ vs TMUS (Seekingalpha.com)

Conclusion

I am going to throw a curveball here, extending on the last line above. The yield is a massive reason and, perhaps, the only reason most of us are sticking with AT&T and Verizon. It certainly is the case for me sticking with AT&T despite years (more than a decade) of general under-performance. As a double-whammy, AT&T is also a large position and adding T-Mobile or Verizon will over expose me to Telecom. However, should I trim AT&T's position in my portfolio, I will be more than happy to consider T-Mobile, especially if the stock sells off a little. Both AT&T and Verizon stocks are down more than 10% YTD, while T-Mobile has so far escaped the selling as it is flat YTD. TMUS has recently moved below its 100- and 200-Day moving averages, and I expect the stock to sell off should the market weakness from last week continue.

In the meantime, I am an excited T-Mobile customer, looking forward to being a stock owner one day, hopefully with dividend income on top of the value and growth the stock provides.