Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Symbotic: A Bubble Waiting To Burst

Jul. 10, 2023 12:51 PM ETSymbotic Inc. (SYM)1 Comment
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.6K Followers

Summary

  • Symbotic is experiencing rapid growth on the back of deployment within Walmart’s distribution centers. Adoption outside large customers is currently weak though.
  • The company's revenue comes from the sale of long-lived assets, and once market saturation is reached, Symbotic will be dependent on recurring revenue, upgrades, and system replacements.
  • Symbotic's poor margins, low recurring revenues, and customer concentration create significant downside risk.

Distribution Warehouse With Cardboard Boxes On The Racks And On The Floor

onurdongel

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) is a leading provider of warehouse automation systems, with growth currently being driven by systems deployment within Walmart's (WMT) distribution centers. While this will be supportive of Symbotic's business for an extended period of time, adoption

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.6K Followers
Richard Durant is the leader of Narweena, an asset manager focused on finding market dislocations that are the result of a poor understanding of a businesses long-term prospects. Narweena believes that excess risk adjusted returns can be achieved by identifying businesses with secular growth opportunities in markets with barriers to entry. Narweena’s research process is focused on company and industry fundamentals with the goal of uncovering unique insights. Narweena has a high risk appetite and a long-term horizon, in pursuit of stocks that are deeply undervalued. Coverage tilts towards smaller cap stocks and markets where competitive advantages are not obvious.Investments are driven by a belief that an aging population with low population growth and stagnating productivity growth will create a different opportunity set to what has worked in the past. Many industries are likely to face stagnation or secular decline, which counter-intuitively may improve business performance if competition decreases. Conversely, other businesses are likely to face rising costs and diseconomies of scale. In addition, economies are becoming increasingly dominated by asset light businesses, and the need for infrastructure investments is declining over time. As a result, a large pool of capital is chasing a limited set of investment opportunities, which is driving up asset prices and compressing risk premia over time.Durant has undergraduate degrees in engineering and finance from the University of Adelaide (Honors) and an MBA from Nanyang Technological University (Dean’s Honors List). He has also passed the CFA exams.Durant also publishes musings on technology and its long-term impact on economic development on Substack (http://richarddurant.substack.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

shake shake money tree profile picture
shake shake money tree
Today, 1:22 PM
Comments (472)
I own SYM. My opinion is, this is a "winner gets all" business. It is very costly to deploy automated solutions to these warehouses (hardware, software, space design etc). When selecting a solution, all evaluators will ask for "credibility" of the solution providers. Who has a track record of multiple complex warehouses running successful for years? Well, SYM.

The author seems grossly underestimated the complexity of this system. Given that one needs to automate lots of expensive hardwares, the cost of building AI and system software can easily go quite high. My guess is, any sustainable solution would need to serve multiple warehouses. However, there are only 1500 warehouses (according to this author and other documents). I suspect that number of competitors would be very limited.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.