plastic_buddha

Introduction

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is one of the South African gold miners I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha. This article updates my article published on February 3, 2023.

Note: I have followed Harmony Gold regularly on Seeking Alpha since September 2019.

The company published a presentation in June called the "Investor Brief" that will be used in this article.

The company operates nine underground mining operations, one open-pit mine, and four South Africa surface operations, representing 92% of the total output. Harmony Gold is active in Papua New Guinea, where it owns the Hidden Valley mine, an open-pit gold and silver mine representing 8% of the total gold production, as shown below:

HMY Assets Presentation June (HMY Presentation)

Finally, On May 10, 2022, Harmony Gold released an operational update for the nine months ending March 31, 2023.

The H1 2023 will be released later this year. Gold miners in South Africa are not easy to cover because of the complexity of their financial releases. Complete results are released every 6 months, but the companies also release quarterly updates, which could be confusing and difficult to present here.

Thus, the last news is about the nine-month production.

HMY Salient Element for the 9-month (HMY Presentation)

Investment thesis

The most characteristic investing feature of Harmony Gold is that the company focuses on South Africa, increasing the risk premium attached to an investment in the company, as the country presents numerous technical issues such as electrical shortages, labor, and political issues.

Despite this non-negligible characteristic issue, I still find HMY attractive for the long term based on its solid balance sheet, reasonable valuation, potential for future growth, and of course, an attractive stock valuation with a gold price trading range oscillating between $1,900 and $2,050 per ounce. In the press release:

We have a phenomenal choice of greenfield and brownfield projects at our disposal while our copper projects offer good optionality and diversification. The high-grade assets of Mponeng and Moab Khotsong transformed the Harmony portfolio due to their high-quality ounces. Progress continues to be made on the permitting of Wafi-Golpu with the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding on 6 April 2023. The results of the updated feasibility study for Eva Copper will be complete and published before the end of the calendar year.

The gold price had surged since December 2022, when the market realized that inflationary pressures were abating.

The FED was ready to slow down its interest rate increase from 75 points last year to 25 points in early February 2023 and came to a pause last month. However, after the recent inflation data still elevated and a stubbornly high job data, the FED signaled recently that it would continue hiking interest rates at least twice more in 2023, which immediately hurt gold and the gold miners, at least temporarily. We can see that gold is up 11% on a one-year basis.

HMY 1-Year Chart Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Also, HMY is continuing its transition towards a higher-margin, lower-risk gold producer with a significant copper footprint.

Thus, one great strategy I often recommend in this sector, especially for HMY, is trading LIFO for about 60% of your total position and keeping a core long-term position for a much higher payday that I believe could happen in 2024. Doing so allows you to take advantage of the short-term volatility while positioning for a possible future uptrend.

Stock performance

HMY is up 19% on a one-year basis. The stock price has slid since May-June 2022, lagging behind GFI and AU.

Data by YCharts

Harmony Gold Mining - Balance Sheet Ending December 2022 with Production and a few available Data at the end of March 2023 - The Raw Numbers

Note: All numbers are indicated in US$.

Harmony Gold Mining 12/20/20 6/2021 12/2021 6/2022 12/2022 9 months ending 03/23 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,451 1,448 1,381 1,309 1,346 1,946 Net Income in $ Million 307.3 36.9 87.28 -154.2 106.4 - EBITDA $ Million 402.6 75.54 123.90 -146.0 160.5 - EPS diluted in $/share 0.50 0.06 0.14 -0.25 0.17 - Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 388 244 232 205 177 - Capital Expenditure in $ Million 159 200 199 192 211 - Free Cash Flow in $ Million 229 45 32 13 -34 $186 Total Cash $ Million 283 203 185 155 123 - Total Long-term Debt (incl. current) In $ Million 322 214 205 203 400 - Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 616 616 610 615 620 - Production Au Oz 12/2020 6/2021 12/2021 6/2022 12/2022 9 months ending 3/23 Total Production Gold 745,347 756,473 778,879 707,638 740,655 1,086,213 Underground SA 556,011 547,505 577,457 526,148 552,316 - Surface SA 120,276 118,765 141,269 122,461 124.584 - PGN 69,060 90,602 60,153 59,029 63.755 - Click to enlarge

Data Source: Company document.

1 - Balance Sheet Analysis

1.1 - Revenue for H2 2022 (ending December 31, 2022) and other financial indicators.

Note: The H1 2023 results will be announced in March.

HMY 6-month Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Harmony Gold posted revenue of $1,346 million in H2 2022, as indicated in the graph above.

However, the company's revenue for the last nine months was $1,946 million, up 11% (using the SA Rand) from the preceding nine months. The increase from the preceding 9 months was due to a higher average gold price reaching $1,769 per ounce.

The company said in the press release:

Our investment in quality ounces is paying off as Mponeng delivered a 192% increase in operating free cash flow of R1 274 million (US$73 million) for this reporting period from R437 million (US$29 million) in the previous nine-month period ending 31 March 2022.

1.2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $34 million in H2 2022.

HMY 6 Months Free Cash Flow (Fun Trading)

However, the company indicated that the Free Cash Flow for the 9 months ending on March 31, 2023, was $186 million, up from $144 million in the preceding 9 months.

1.3 - Debt

HMY 6 Months Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Net debt was $277 million at the end of December 2022.

However, the company indicated that the Net Debt for the 9 months ending on March 31, 2023, decreased to $253 million from $277 million in H2 2022.

In the press release:

The Company's balance sheet remains strong with net debt to EBITDA decreasing to 0.5 times from 0.6 times the result.

2 - Production analysis - historical data and commentary. H2 2022 and 9-month ending March 31, 2023.

Total gold production for H2 2022 was 740,655 Au Oz compared to 778,879 Au Oz in H2 2021. Also, production for the 9 months ending March 31, 2023, was 1,086,213 Au Oz, up 1.6% from 1,068,718 Au Oz for the preceding 9 months ending in March 2022.

HMY 6 months Gold Production History (Fun Trading)

Note: Yearly gold production for 2022 was 1,486,517 Au Oz:

HMY 1-Year Production History (Fun Trading)

Note: HMY produces gold from three segments: Surface and underground in South Africa and Hidden Valley in PNG. The Underground production in South Africa is the most prolific.

On May 10, 2023, HMY indicated:

2% increase in total gold production to 33 785kg (1 086 213oz) from 33 241kg (1 068 718oz) after adjusting for the closure of Bambanani at the end of FY22.

Total production increased 9-month over 9-month, and the company said in the press release:

Cost increases continue to remain within our planning parameters. Cash operating costs in 9M FY23 increased by only 7% to R745 682/kg (US$1 328/oz) from R697 146/kg (US$1 437/oz) in 9M FY22. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) increased by 8% to R895 580/kg (US$1 595/oz) from R825 925/kg (US$1 703/oz) in the previous reporting period.

Looking at the numbers indicated above seems illogical, to say the least. However, the "increase" indicated 9 months over 9 months could be explained using the initial results in Rand/Kg, which is not working when translating in US$. It is the same issue for the total revenue and others.

Note: As I have said, the financial results for South African miners like HMY, Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW), Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY), and others are extremely difficult to report due to how they report their results. It would be extremely beneficial for international shareholders to get simpler quarterly results.

2023 Guidance

Guidance for the financial year 2023 remains unchanged at 1.4 Moz to 1.5 Moz of gold and gold equivalents, at an AISC of below R900 000/kg.

Underground recovered grade guidance remains unchanged between 5.45 and 5.60g/t.

The company said on May 10, 2023:

We remain on track to meet our FY23 production, cost and grade guidance

HMY 2023 Guidance (HMY Presentation)

In the press release, the company said:

In Papua New Guinea, the mining operation at Hidden Valley mine is expected to intercept the higher-grade Big Red portion of the ore body. This will result in improved gold and silver recovered grades for the remainder of the financial year.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

HMY TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

HMY forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $4.20 and support at $3.80.

Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish in that a stock moves lower within a descending channel, but they often form within longer-term uptrends as continuation patterns. Higher prices usually follow The descending channel pattern but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line.

The short-term trading strategy is to take profits between $4.15 and $4.35 with possible higher resistance at $4.60 and accumulate between $3.90 and $3.70 with possible lower support at $3.50.

I recommend short-term trading LIFO for about 60% of your total position and keeping a core long-term holding for a much higher target.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.