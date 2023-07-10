Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PrairieSky Royalty: Entering Bubble Territory

Jul. 10, 2023 1:09 PM ETPrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PREKF), PSK:CA
Brant Munro, CFA profile picture
Brant Munro, CFA
2.22K Followers

Summary

  • PrairieSky Royalty owns the land and mineral rights to leases for various Canadian E&P companies and has the largest royalty play in Canada with 5.2 million acres.
  • The stock price appears extremely overvalued relative to other royalty and E&P plays.
  • The set-up may be ripe for a pare-trade between PrairieSky Royalty and Freehold Royalties.

3D rendering Cosmetics Blue Serum bubbles on defocus background

j9prin/iStock via Getty Images

Please note all figures are in CAD unless otherwise noted.

Introduction

PrairieSky Royalty (TSX:PSK:CA) owns the land and mineral rights to the leases of many different Canadian E&P companies. PSK is the largest royalty play in

This article was written by

Brant Munro, CFA profile picture
Brant Munro, CFA
2.22K Followers
I am always on the lookout for businesses that have a strong cash generating ability and a strong enough competitive advantage that I can be sure they will be around for the next decade, and at a price where I can be as sure as possible that I can achieve at least 15 percent annualized returns, or else companies whose price is deeply discounted from their asset base as long as its highly marketable. Im not one to shy away from takeover targets, provided the target still has a strong business that I would be okay with owning it even if the takeover did not go through. Since I began investing on my own 3 years ago I have achieved an annualized time weighted return of about 16 percent, and plan to continue to beat that hurdle as I learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRU:CA, VNOM, IMO:CA, CNQ:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do no short position in any of the stocks mentioned but may initiate a short position in PSK:CA in the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.