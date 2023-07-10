Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RISR: A Performing MBS Fund In A Highly Volatile Market

Hansen Song
Summary

  • The FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RISR) focuses on interest-only mortgage-backed securities (MBS IOs) and US Treasury bonds, with an active management strategy.
  • RISR has performed well against relevant equity and bond indices since its inception in 2021, but reports a high volatility level and has a high expense ratio of 1%.
  • Despite its potential, the fund's outlook is uncertain due to the volatility of MBS IOs and the broader agency MBS market, leading me to rate RISR a Hold.

The FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR) invests in fixed income markets in the United States. The fund primarily focuses on interest-only mortgage-backed securities (MBS IOs) and US Treasury bonds. RISR was launched and managed by Toroso

Hansen Song
I am an incoming 2nd-year student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. I enjoy all things analytical and excel in areas that require problem solving and critical thinking. I am currently interning as an Investment Analyst at the Global Emerging Markets Group in New York.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

TellyS
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (135)
MBS just seems like an extremely volatile section of the fixed income market which doesn't price that risk well enough for my liking. This particular fund seems to have performed well over a very limited window but would require a huge leap of faith in the strategy of the active managers to want to invest in an MBS fund with such high expense ratios and limited diversification.

In any case, I appreciate the write-up, it's a very interesting and unique fund and there are not many of those in this space.
