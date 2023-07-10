Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ingredion: Coming To Life After A Few Tough Years

Jul. 10, 2023 1:31 PM ETIngredion Incorporated (INGR)
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ingredion Incorporated has come to life a bit again in recent times, that is, both the business and its shares.
  • The company is benefiting from strong pricing and cost inflation cooling down, although the volume trends are not too impressive.
  • Having held a long-term and disappointing long position, I see appeal but am not actively adding to my Ingredion Incorporated position here.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Group of food with high content of dietary fiber arranged side by side

fcafotodigital

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have recently seen momentum, having regained triple-digit territory again, as investors are turning a bit more upbeat after a few tough years.

It has been a long way back since I last looked at

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
24.19K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INGR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Holding a long-term long position here.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.