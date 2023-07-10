Ethan Miller

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) financials and what’s in store for it in the future in terms of revenue potential. It seems that QCOM has not been riding the wave up as many other tech and semiconductor companies have experienced in the last couple of months, and I wanted to see why that is. I will also perform a DCF analysis to see at what price I wouldn’t mind owning the company for the potential long-term rewards. Even with quite conservative revenue assumptions, the company is a good buy at these prices in my view.

Outlook

The company has been affected by the negative sentiment of the semiconductor industry recently, as the share price went down 14% in the last year. The negative sentiment is fueled by the softening demand in the PC and mobile sectors, in which QCOM makes a lot of revenue (talking about the mobile sector here).

A lot of other companies in their earnings announcements are already predicting/seeing improvements in demand for semiconductors, however, in the latest transcript, CEO Cristiano Amon mentioned that he is not seeing much improvement for the next couple of quarters at least and did not expect to see China underperforming this badly after the country's reopening.

I believe there are many catalysts for the company to continue generating revenues for years to come. I will focus this article on what I think is the most promising out of all, the automotive segment.

Besides the largest revenue generators like handsets, IoT, and RFFE (5G, 4G receivers), Automotive has a lot of potential to become one of the leading revenue contributors in the future.

Qualcomm is not only leading, but is dominating the automotive connectivity chipset market, with a whopping 80% market share. Most of the new cars in the future will boast something that was made by QCOM and that is impressive, coupled with the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, the company is putting itself in front of every car manufacturer as the go-to partner in this digital world.

According to market researchers, the automotive infotainment market is projected to grow at around 9% CAGR through ’30 and QCOM is likely going to capture most of that growth, coupled with an estimation from the CEO Cristiano Amon that the total addressable market of the automotive industry will expand to $100B by the same year, so QCOM's potential revenues could be substantial.

China

To balance out the potential of automotive, the tensions between the US and China have been prevalent for a while now and I have to mention the risk of this because around 60% of QCOM’s revenues come from China. Both governments can potentially come up with some acts that will be very hurtful to QCOM's business. If China becomes self-sufficient in the next couple of years in terms of semiconductor manufacturing, the company will start to lose a lot of market share in the region to local companies. This is a risk, however, I don't think that this is going to be very likely because, even if China can manufacture the same product as QCOM, the quality may not be up to standard as QCOM's designs and many companies may still opt to partner up with Qualcomm for the foreseeable future.

Financials

At the end of Q2 ’23, the company had around $3.5B in cash and $3.2B in marketable securities, which brings the company’s liquidity to around $6.7B against $15.5B in long-term debt. This may already scare away a lot of potential investors because they don’t like leverage, but I always say that leverage is a good way of operating as long as it is manageable. QCOM’s leverage is more than manageable because as of FY22, its interest coverage ratio was at around 40x, meaning that EBIT was able to cover annual interest expense 40 times over. An interest coverage ratio of 2 is considered healthy, so the company is in no trouble of insolvency.

Interest Coverage Ratio (Author)

Continuing with liquidity, QCOM’s current ratio at the end of FY22 was 1.75, meaning it can cover its short-term obligations almost twice over, so QCOM doesn’t have any liquidity issues.

Current Ratio (Author)

In terms of efficiency and profitability, the company has performed phenomenally since the end of FY18. ROA and ROE are well above my minimums of 5% for ROA and 10% for ROE. This tells me that the management is good at using the company's assets and shareholders' capital efficiently and profitably, thus creating value. I excluded the very bad year of FY18, where ROA and ROE were -15% and -615%, respectively because the graph looked awful with it.

ROA and ROE (Author)

Another important metric to judge how a company is doing in general in its sector is the return on invested capital, or ROIC. We can see a similar story as above. FY18 was a very bad year for the company, followed by improvements every year after. This metric is also above my minimum of 10% and is quite impressive too. This tells me that QCOM is enjoying quite a competitive advantage and a strong moat in the industry.

ROIC (Author)

In terms of margins, I think the company is doing well here too. Net and operating margins are quite high, and what is interesting to see is that gross margins have contracted over time slightly, but the company managed to increase operating and net margins significantly in the last couple of years. The company became more efficient in making the products and that is great.

Margins (Author)

Overall, the financials look very strong. I don’t see any red flags that could potentially harm the company in the future, so let’s see what I would be willing to pay for such financial health.

Valuation

I like to approach the valuation conservatively, so I decided that for the base case, revenue is going to grow at 4.65% CAGR until ’32. This is around 3.5% lower than what the company managed to achieve over the last decade. I feel like this growth will also take into consideration that the company will lose Apple Inc. (AAPL) as their customer, which will lower the revenue growth. I don’t think it would affect the company’s performance that much, but as I said I’d like to keep it conservative. This calculation also includes -18.25% revenue growth for FY23 as per analysts’ assumptions.

For the optimistic case, I went with 8.5% CAGR, while for the conservative case, I went with 2.7% CAGR for the next decade.

On the margins front, I could see AI and other cost-cutting measures improving gross and operating margins slightly. For the base case, I went with 200bps improvements in gross and operating margins over the next decade, which will lead to around 120bps improvement in net margins. I think that's quite conservative.

For the optimistic case, I improved gross and operating margins by another 75bps from the base case, and vice versa for the conservative case. On top of these assumptions, I will also add another 25% margin of safety to keep it even more conservative.

With that said, Qualcomm’s intrinsic value is $129.18, implying an 11.4% undervaluation.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

Qualcomm has solid potential in all the sectors it is involved in, especially automotive. This is only the beginning of cars of the future and being the leader in it, QCOM will reap rewards for decades to come in my opinion. The financials of the company look amazing in my opinion. This would warrant a premium on the shares, but it is trading at barely 11x right now, which I think is a steal.

QCOM is a good contender for an investor who’s looking to invest in the company for a long time, as I see that QCOM is not going away anytime soon and will continue to make money for the foreseeable future. Even the loss of Apple as a customer is probably not going to be an issue in the long run because of how well the company was able to diversify its product offerings.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the company sees its share price rally eventually because YTD, the stock, is up only 8%, whereas many other similar companies have shot to the moon. I believe it is a good time to start a position in a strong company like QCOM and add on any further weaknesses as long as they are going to keep making this kind of money.