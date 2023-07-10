gorodenkoff

A Quick Take On Certara

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) provides biosimulation software for biotech and pharmaceutical firms worldwide.

I previously wrote about Certara with a Hold outlook.

Management has guided to materially lower revenue growth expectations for 2023 and has produced sequentially dropping operating income.

My near-term outlook for CERT is Neutral [Hold] as I am cautious on the company's growth trajectory.

Certara Overview

Princeton, New Jersey-based Certara was founded to develop biosimulation software and related services to assist biopharmaceutical companies in conducting virtual trials to predict how drugs might behave in patients.

Management is headed by William Feehery, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since June 2019 and was previously president of DuPont Industrial Biosciences.

The firm's primary markets include:

Biosimulation software and services

Regulatory Science

Market Access

The company pursues biopharmaceutical firms via a direct sales and marketing approach and had more than 2,370 customers as of the end of 2022.

Additionally, numerous regulatory authorities are customers, including the U.S. FDA, European EMA, Health Canada, Japan's PMDA and China's NMPA.

Certara’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global biosimulation market was an estimated $2.9 billion in value in 2022 and is expected to reach $10.1 billion in 2030.

If achieved, the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) would approximate a very strong 16.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing incidence of relapse due to patients acquiring drug resistance in diseases including tuberculosis, cancer and bacterial infections.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected North American biosimulation market from 2020 to 2030:

U.S. Biosimulation Market (Grand View Research)

Also, biosimulation firms continue to develop innovative technologies to enhance the cost-reduction benefits of their products.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY)

Advanced Chemistry Development

Schrodinger

Genedata AG

Rhenovia Pharma

The North American region is expected to hold the largest biosimulation market share through 2030, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, at 18.4% through 2030.

Certara’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has continued to rise; Operating income by quarter has dropped more recently.

Total Revenue and Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher recently; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have moved up in the most recent quarter.

Gross Profit Margin and Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained barely positive in recent quarters.

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, CERT’s stock price has dropped 18.64% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) rise of 26.13%, as the chart indicates below.

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $248.4 million in cash, equivalents and trading asset securities and $292.5 million in total debt, of which only $3.0 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was a strong $91.5 million, during which capital expenditures were only $1.2 million. The company paid $31.4 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Certara

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company.

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 8.6 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 33.2 Price / Sales 8.3 Revenue Growth Rate 14.4% Net Income Margin 4.0% EBITDA % 25.9% Net Debt To Annual EBITDA 0.5 Market Capitalization $2,900,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,960,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $92,700,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.09 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

CERT’s most recent Rule of 40 calculation was 40.3% as of Q1 2023’s results, so the firm has performed well, although slightly lower sequentially, per the table below.

Rule of 40 Performance Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Revenue Growth % 17.3% 14.4% EBITDA % 26.0% 25.9% Total 43.3% 40.3% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On Certara

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023’s results, management highlighted the continued strong performance of its three primary software solutions of Simcyp, Phoenix and Pinnacle 21.

Management has incorporated the acquired firm Vyasa’s AI technology into its various solutions, enabling customers to develop predictive models based on both private and public data.

While its software and services solutions are producing growth, its regulatory segment is facing headwinds, with growth not expected to recover until the second half of 2023.

Management disclosed the company customer renewal rate as 90% and ‘in line with plan’, while it stated that the net retention rate was also in line with historical averages, but did not specify that figure.

Total revenue for Q1 2023 rose 10.7% YoY and gross profit margin increased by 1.5%.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue grew by 0.8% year-over-year and operating income was 21.3% higher than Q1 2022.

Looking ahead, management reiterated its previous guidance for 2023 at 12.5% topline revenue growth at the midpoint of the range.

The company's financial position is relatively solid, with ample liquidity, long-term debt with little short-term rollover exposure and fairly strong free cash flow.

From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below.

Earnings Transcript Key Terms Frequency (Seeking Alpha)

I’m most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited ‘Uncertain’ once, ‘Challeng[es][ing]’ two times, ‘Macro’ once and ‘Drop’ once.

Analysts questioned management on several topics, most notably the firm’s regulatory segment performing flat to the previous year’s activity. Leadership has made a number of changes to that segment’s sales organization and expects an improvement in pipeline and activity going forward.

CERT’s Rule of 40 performance has been impressive, although dropping a bit sequentially.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing CERT at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 33.2.

Topline revenue growth, if full-year 2023 guidance is achieved, would be 12.5% versus 2022’s growth rate of 17.38%, so the firm’s growth rate appears to be slowing significantly.

In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/EBITDA valuation multiple has dropped materially, from around 50x to its current level of 33.2, or about 33%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below.

EV/EBITDA Multiple History (Seeking Alpha)

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a return to growth from its regulatory segment, although that will likely take time to ramp up.

Given its materially lower revenue growth expectation for 2023 and sequentially dropping operating income, my near-term outlook for CERT is Neutral [Hold] as I am cautious on the company's growth trajectory.