Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Retro, Forward, And Cycles - Weekly Blog # 792

Mike Lipper, CFA profile picture
Mike Lipper, CFA
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • The money management profession believes stocks and bonds have separate levels of risk of decline. The way this is expressed and managed is through a ratio of stocks and bonds, for example 60/40.
  • The purpose of the ratios was to manage risk. Today, there are many stocks that are less risky than some bonds or other credit instruments.
  • The investment media has declared the 60/40 strategy dead following approximately 40 gainful years for bonds and 3 years of decline.

Up and Down Unstable Graph Financial Market Road Sign Post

ryasick

Managing Money Motivations

There are two very different parties in a professionally managed investment account. The first is the owner of the capital who is primarily interested in investment performance, usually using current performance as representative of future performance. The second

This article was written by

Mike Lipper, CFA profile picture
Mike Lipper, CFA
1.12K Followers
A. Michael Lipper is a CFA charterholder and the president of Lipper Advisory Services, Inc., a firm providing money management services for wealthy families, retirement plans and charitable organizations. A former president of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Mike Lipper created the Lipper Growth Fund Index, the first of today’s global array of Lipper Indexes, Averages and performance analyses for mutual funds. After selling his company to Reuters in 1998, Mike has focused his energies on managing the investments of his clients and his family. His first book, MONEY WISE: How to Create, Grow and Preserve Your Wealth (St. Martin's Press) was published in September, 2008. Mike’s unique perspectives on world markets and their implications have been posted weekly at Mike Lipper’s Blog since August, 2008.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.