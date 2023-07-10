Michael Vi

One company that has been absolutely on fire this year is big data business Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR). Year to date, the stock is up an unbelievable 142.9%. And since I last wrote about the business about two months ago, shares have risen 68.3% compared to the 8.1% upside experienced by the S&P 500 (SP500).

It is my stance that this surge higher has been driven almost entirely by optimism centered around AI/Machine Learnings, and the company's initiatives regarding these opportunities. Based on my own assessment of the market potential that the company can capture, I have no doubt that shareholders will benefit from a continued push in the AI market by management. Having said that, the stock has risen so much by this point that even achieving rapid expansion would require years before the stock becomes even fairly valued or close to it. At this point, shares of the company are drastically overpriced. And any failure of any size when it comes to meeting the expectations that the market has set, should send shares of the company tumbling down.

AI offers great potential

I don't want there to be any confusion regarding the potential benefits that AI and Machine Learning could bring to Palantir Technologies. There is a tremendous amount of data out there that supports the view that a move in this direction will open up the door to significant amounts of revenue and profit potential for the firms that perform best on the AI front. For instance, in a report published by PricewaterhouseCoopers (or PwC for short), it was estimated that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. That stacks up nicely compared to the less than $2 trillion that it contributed to in 2017.

PwC

Investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS) also remains optimistic. However, they are much more non-committal in placing a specific dollar figure on the impact that AI might ultimately have. They said that, using baseline estimates, continued AI adoption should help boost productivity levels by 1.45% per annum compared to what they would be without AI adoption. But this actually is a very wide range of between 0.27% if AI adoption is poor to 2.9% if it is significantly above forecasts. Over the next 10 years, achieving the baseline could help drive global GDP up an extra $7 trillion compared to what it would be without said adoption.

Goldman Sachs

According to Accenture (ACN), a survey of approximately 2,000 companies across the globe found that companies that discussed AI initiatives in their earnings calls were 40% more likely to see their share prices increase compared to the companies that did not. This is up from 23% in 2018. The company identified only 12% of firms as having advanced enough to be considered mature in AI adoption. They defined this as the companies in question generating around, on average, 30% of their revenue from AI. Even though 75% of firms have integrated AI into their operations, 63% of all firms are still quite early stage in its adoption. Obviously, the technology sector is the most mature, with forecasts for 2024 estimating that 60% of all companies in this category have achieved AI maturity. Other major industries that have high levels include the automotive space, aerospace and defense, life sciences, and natural resources. But plenty of industries fall far short of this. Surprisingly, at the very bottom, are companies in the banking and capital markets industry, as well as those in healthcare.

Accenture

Economically speaking, the picture is obviously very favorable for the AI industry. When you drill down to the company level to see what kind of revenue opportunities exist, that remains the case. According to one source, for instance, it was estimated that, by 2025, the global AI industry could be worth $596 billion. That implies a 17.7% annualized growth rate from what it was when that source reported the data back in 2022. Another source stated that, by 2030, the industry could be worth as much as $1.81 trillion. That would be a 37.3% annualized growth rate from what we have today.

Accenture

One mistake that I feel many investors who are fans of Palantir Technologies make is to believe the AI only magically became important for the firm this year. Clearly, the share price appreciation seen since management reported results for the first quarter of the firm's 2023 fiscal year, indicates as much. However, even back in the third quarter of 2022, the firm mentioned its AI initiatives. In their investor presentation covering their third quarter earnings release, the company stated that IDC ranked Palantir Technologies as the number one company worldwide in AI software in terms of market share and revenue for the 2021 fiscal year. The Forrester Wave also named the company in AI and Machine Learning platforms.

Of course, the real optimism centered around AI really only showed up once the company released financial results covering the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. This makes sense because that is when the company revealed details about its AIP (or Artificial Intelligence Platform). This platform is multifaceted in that it serves client needs it can differ rather significantly. For instance, it has its own offering for the defense sector that comprises a large portion of the company's overall revenue. Management even has videos demonstrating what this technology, when integrated with the company’s other offerings, can provide. The same applies to the business-focused features the company offers its commercial clients as well. You can see both of those videos here.

Palantir Technologies

Even though management is optimistic about AI, that doesn't change much for the current fiscal year. In its latest investor presentation, Palantir Technologies stated that revenue for the 2023 fiscal year should be between $2.185 billion and $2.235 billion. This is only a $5 million increase compared to the prior expected range when the company announced results for the final quarter of 2022. Profitability, as measured by adjusted income from operations, did see a more meaningful increase at the midpoint of $25 million. For this year, it's now forecasted to come in, at the midpoint, at $531 million.

In the past, management used to be very vocal about what they expected growth to be over the next few years. Up until August of last year, management continued to say that they believed revenue would grow at an annualized rate of 30%, eventually hitting $4.5 billion by 2025. That guidance has now been pushed to the side, with management acknowledging slower growth over the next few years. Even if the company can achieve that annualized growth rate from the $2.21 billion in revenue that we should expect this year, it would only reach $3.735 billion in sales in 2025. Even if we assume that this is the case, and we make some very liberal assumptions regarding profit margins, it's difficult to imagine shares becoming anything better than fairly valued.

Author

In the table above, you can see what I mean. If AI gives the company enough of a boost to push revenue up 30% per annum beyond this year, sales should hit $4.855 billion by 2026. I looked at three different margins scenarios, equating as I have done in the past, adjusted operating income with both operating cash flow and EBITDA. Even if the company can achieve these targets, it's trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple today of 61.2 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 55.8. By 2026, without the share price moving, the price to operating cash flow multiple would range between 19.1 and 26.8, while the EV to EBITDA multiple would be between 17.4 and 24.4. Unless growth remains at extremely elevated levels beyond that point, it's difficult to imagine the stock being worth any more than what those multiples indicate.

Takeaway

Over the next few years, I fully expect not only Palantir Technologies, but also many other companies, to benefit significantly from AI. This has been a long time coming as the data illustrates. But just because the firm stands to benefit significantly does not mean that shares of the enterprise are fundamentally attractive. The stock has skyrocketed in recent months because of optimism around what has been viewed as a paradigm shift. But even if we assume that revenue growth is significant and that profitability skyrockets, shares of the company will require years of said improvements before looking even close to fairly valued. Given these factors, I do believe the only sensible approach to take regarding Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is to rate it a "sell" at this time.