Palantir Technologies: Massively Expensive Even With AI Potential

Jul. 10, 2023 1:55 PM
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has surged 142.9% this year, largely driven by optimism around AI and Machine Learning initiatives. However, the stock is currently overpriced.
  • AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, and companies that discuss AI initiatives in earnings calls are 40% more likely to see share prices increase.
  • Despite optimism around AI, Palantir's shares will require years of significant revenue growth and profitability increases before they look close to fairly valued, leading to a "sell" rating for the company.
Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

One company that has been absolutely on fire this year is big data business Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR). Year to date, the stock is up an unbelievable 142.9%.

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
27.8K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

S
Scuba-man
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (144)
There’s a lot of whales that would disagree with you and there’s been a lot large options action being placed that it still believes it has room to grow.
I’ve owned it since the DPO and added a lot more @ $7.18 and will hold for years.
I guess that’s what makes a market.
P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 4:07 PM
Premium
Comments (11.66K)
@Scuba-man Back in June, the SEC had accused the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, which also operates in Canada, of a litany of violations, including operating without proper registration and the illegal sale of securities. Shorts are setting the hook.
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 3:54 PM
Premium
Comments (898)
A company like PLTR only comes around so often,anyone doing any good DD knows this is a Bigtime Game Changer company, and I don't think you've seen anything yet on how Huge this company can become...just my opinion
C
Cdoctator
Today, 3:37 PM
Premium
Comments (140)
Palantir has several moats to protect itself from emerging competitors:

1) its relationship with government and highest level of security clearances

2) it takes massive amounts of data to train their softwares despite the needs for great codes. Palantir has been using its customers’ data to build and hone its own softwares in the past 20 years, which resulted in the best of best product in the intelligence data analytics space. There is much limited data for its competitors to use since a large chunk of business would be taken by palantir, no one want to risk it to try a unproved product…

3) Peter thiel is a visionary investor and leader. He built the company in a structure that the founders has majority voting power to maintain a long term focus.

These are just a few examples. Palantir has brilliant future ahead!
n
nidneurons
Today, 3:24 PM
Premium
Comments (841)
thanks for the article I just added to my long position.
I
ItsAllBS
Today, 3:21 PM
Premium
Comments (2.88K)
Accumulate on dips and HOLD.
AssetMonk profile picture
AssetMonk
Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (535)
Fundamental strength of Palantir is in it's product. It's a platform of platforms, worth taking a risk at this price.

Management is not great, it's attitude towards shareholders is worse but Product is a winner. That's the reason most of us are here.
j
justanopion
Today, 3:05 PM
Comments (3.42K)
When this hits a 100$ you’ll wish you owned it. The AI revolution is here
17144952 profile picture
17144952
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (680)
Appreciate the substantive analysis. However. Cup and handle forming. Revisiting $30s ATH soon. Long.
s
$sense
Today, 2:29 PM
Premium
Comments (2)
Massively overvalued? At $15? Do you think it should be valued at $4? While AI and others are far more costly with far less income.
W
WallStreetSells
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (1)
I don’t think book value means anything for tech stocks. Palantir has a bright future and they had a head start in AI, and products proven to be beneficial for corporations.
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 2:27 PM
Comments (1.29K)
These poor bloggers can't see the forest for the trees. Long Palantir. Buy on dips and hold. This one is a big winner.
I
Immer
Today, 2:26 PM
Premium
Comments (137)
Yep. It is a hype stock
