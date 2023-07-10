tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (OTCPK:NTTYY) [9432:JP] or NTT Corporation is a Buy. With my prior update for NTT Corporation written on January 26, 2023, I referred to the stock as a "defensive play" considering its financial prospects and its history of share buybacks.

I continue to award a Buy rating to NTT Corporation. I think that the company's share price has the potential to go higher, in view of its capital allocation approach and the recent share split for its Japan-listed shares.

NTT Corporation's shares are traded on both the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market. The three-month mean daily trading values for both NTT Corporation's Japan-listed and OTC-listed shares were reasonably decent at approximately $200 million and $3 million, respectively, according to S&P Capital IQ data. For readers keen on dealing in the relatively more liquid Japan-listed shares for NTT Corporation, they can utilize the services of US brokerages with foreign markets access like Interactive Brokers.

Capital Allocation

NTT Corporation revealed the company's "medium-term (FY 2023-2027) management strategy" in tandem with its FY 2022 (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023) earnings release in mid-May. I have been impressed with NTT Corporation's capital allocation approach, which was disclosed as part of its midterm growth plans, as detailed below.

Firstly, NTT Corporation has set a target of reducing its financial leverage or debt-to-EBITDA metric from 2.5 times as of the end of fiscal 2022 to 2.0 times by end-FY 2027. On one hand, it is hard to predict exactly where interest rates will go in the years ahead, which means that a lower debt-to-EBITDA ratio will help to ease NTT Corporation's future interest cost burden. On the other hand, a stronger financial position for NTT Corporation in terms of having lower financial leverage will give it greater flexibility to allocate more excess capital to either capital return or capital investment initiatives.

Secondly, the company reiterated that "steady increases in dividends" are a key component of its shareholder capital return framework. In its FY 2022 results presentation, the company revealed that its dividend per share grew by +4.4% in FY 2022, and it guided for a further +4.2% increase in dividend per share in FY 2023 which will mark the 13th consecutive year of dividend hikes. As per S&P Capital IQ's consensus data, the market is expecting a +4.1% dividend per share CAGR for NTT Corporation in the FY 2023-2027 period.

Thirdly, NTT Corporation has been far too conservative with its allocation to capital investments in the past. For FY 2022, NTT Corporation invested approximately JPY2 trillion, which was evenly split between "existing areas" (e.g. core telecommunications services) and "growth areas (e.g. data centers)." Looking ahead, NTT Corporation has proposed to increase its annual investment in "growth areas" from JPY1.0 trillion in FY 2022 to JPY1.5 trillion for the FY 2023-2027 period, while it expects its yearly investment in "existing areas" to shrink from JPY1.0 trillion to JPY0.8 trillion over the same time period.

I think that NTT Corporation's new capital allocation approach is sound, which should create value for the company's shareholders.

Share Split

NTT Corporation's Japan-listed shares with the 9432:JP ticker had experienced a 25:1 stock split at the end of June this year. While NTT Corporation's OTC-listed shares with the NTTYY ticker are unaffected by this share split, a potential rise in the share price of NTT Corporation's Japan-listed stock (due to the stock split) will still have a positive impact on the company's OTC shares.

In the company's announcement relating to the share split, NTT Corporation explained that it had made the decision to split its shares to make it "easier to invest in NTT's shares and expanding NTT's investor base across a wide range of generations." At its Q4 2022 media briefing (event transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) in May this year, NTT Corporation highlighted that around 80% of the company's shareholders are estimated to be investors who are 60 years or older based on its internal surveys. As such, it is clear that NTT Corporation hasn't been able to attract a meaningful number of young investors to become its shareholders.

A key reason for NTT Corporation's lack of appeal in the eyes of young investors is the minimum cost of investment. Following the share split, one only has to fork out slightly more than $100 to own 100 units (minimum stock lot size) of NTT Corporation's Japan-listed shares. Prior to the 25:1 stock split, the minimum cost of an investment in NTT Corporation's Japan-listed stock would have been a few thousand dollars.

I am of the view that the 25:1 split for NTT Corporation's Japan-listed shares is much more significant than what it appears to be on the surface. NTT Corporation's shareholder base is largely made up of older investors now. But there is a huge potential for the company to diversify its shareholder base by drawing in new shareholders who are younger, and the recent stock split is a key move in pushing up NTT Corporation's shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (and its OTC shares as well).

Concluding Thoughts

I maintain a Buy rating for NTT Corporation. The recent stock split is likely to help the company attract younger shareholders; while NTT Corporation's future capital allocation moves are expected to enhance shareholder value.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.