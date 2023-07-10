Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Biglari Holdings: Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation Implies Significant Upside

Dana Kuhn profile picture
Dana Kuhn
251 Followers

Summary

  • Biglari Holdings is currently trading at a 69% discount to our current sum-of-the-parts valuation, following an assessment of its insurance, oil and gas, restaurant, and investment operations.
  • The company is under-followed and misunderstood with multiple upside catalysts.
  • Highly successful cash harvesting strategy at oil and gas operation with upside potential in Permian and Delaware Basin assets.
  • We anticipate $40 million in cash distributions from Steak n Shake to the holding company in 2023 through existing cash and sale of closed restaurant real estate.
Mommy doesn"t cook today

M_a_y_a/E+ via Getty Images

In this article, I will review how Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) has quietly assembled a diverse portfolio of wholly owned companies and investments and develop a sum of the parts valuation for the company. Where investors once bid up the stock

This article was written by

Dana Kuhn profile picture
Dana Kuhn
251 Followers
Dana Kuhn is a long time value investor. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a BS in Business Administration Finance and a Masters of Business Administration. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BH, BH.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

r
roscoNOLA
Today, 3:30 PM
Premium
Comments (43)
Nice work Dana, thanks for your article. Good guess on the $5m price tag on the 10% minority interest in Abraxas! I assume you submitted the article before that number became reality.
B
BlueGreenValue
Today, 2:58 PM
Premium
Comments (76)
Excellent analysis and Well Done, Sir. But you lost me on valuation.

You say, "You must back out the 328,681 shares Biglari owns in itself."

Why?

These shares are not retired. If Hell ever freezes over and Biglari pays a dividend, these shares would receive the same payment as all other "public" shareholders.
r
roscoNOLA
Today, 3:57 PM
Premium
Comments (43)
@BlueGreenValue You have the option of including the value of those BH shares in your sum of the parts (which Dana did not and which GAAP does not) and then comparing that sum with the higher market cap figure. Or you can treat them as treasury shares and omit them from your sum of the parts, as Dana has done here, and use the lower (sub $300m) market cap for comparison. But you shouldn't mix half of one method with half of the other. On your dividend question, the company would receive its portion of any dividend (tax free) as an LP of the partnership. If BH shares held in the partnerships are ever sold in the future (also not a taxable event), the company would receive the cash for its interest in the shares, just as any company can sell new shares for cash at an attractive price in the future (a follow-on, secondary, or "at the market" offering). Most companies are continually shoveling free shares to their employees in lieu of cash compensation. This company does it a little differently but is very transparent about how it does it differently. I prefer this approach to a Boston Omaha version, for example. Different strokes for different folks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.