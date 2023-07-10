Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dominion's 5% Yield: Is The Juice Worth The Squeeze?

Jul. 10, 2023 2:02 PM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)3 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dominion Energy, a utility giant with a market cap of $44 billion, is facing regulatory issues, a potential debt downgrade, and sector challenges. It has cut its dividend but still yields 5.1%.
  • The company is undergoing a major business review to improve its operations and boost its stock price. However, its credit rating is currently BBB+, one step below the A-range, with a negative outlook from S&P.
  • Despite operating in a growing market and having potential for improvement, Dominion Energy's history of underperformance and lack of significant discounts compared to peers may deter investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Geschickte junge geschäftsfrau, die Gratwanderung zwischen Belohnung und Risiko

SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

If there's one thing I love, it's buying great companies when nobody else is willing to. The problem is that not every stock that is suffering offers buying opportunities. That's where Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) comes

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.16K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DUK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

d
dixie
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (1.41K)
Stock price has declined 12% over the last 10 years . . . a dog focused on woke windmills. "Juice worth the squeeze?" This one is a no brainer.
AlexChilton profile picture
AlexChilton
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (467)
Leo,

Well presented piece. Suffering w/D, a once very good utility that has lost its way ('decarbonization public policy goals'). Expansion plans (pipelines, Nat Gas exports) were a reach, then scuttled.

Agree w/DUK. Long. Like SO more, also long. We'll see how D does, but, seems lost a bit, as you've articulated. It does have the right market for growth.

Thanks again.

Alex.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 2:28 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.61K)
@AlexChilton Hey, Alex!

Thanks for adding SO to the conversation. I like that one a lot!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.