Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recession Risk - Expecting The Unexpected

Scott Sumner profile picture
Scott Sumner
1.11K Followers

Summary

  • It’s possible to enter a period where recession clearly becomes increasingly likely, even as it remains exceedingly difficult to predict the timing of a recession with any confidence.
  • An extremely soft landing would allow inflation to fall while growth continues and unemployment remains below 4%.
  • The Fed is forecasting a rise in unemployment to roughly 4.5%. That sort of moderately soft landing might be called a “mini-recession”.
  • Policy failure is much more likely under an anti-inflation regime than under a normal regime. A bit too tight and you end up in recession. A bit too easy and the high inflation continues.

Selective focus on US Federal Reserve emblem on hundred dollars banknote as FED consider interest rate hike, economics and inflation control national organization.

Diy13

Both of the following might be true:

1) A recession became much more likely after 2021.

2) During any given year, a recession is unlikely.

I’ll use a numerical example to illustrate the way I think about recession

This article was written by

Scott Sumner profile picture
Scott Sumner
1.11K Followers
Bio My name is Scott Sumner and I have taught economics at Bentley University for the past 27 years. I earned a BA in economics at Wisconsin and a PhD at Chicago. My research has been in the field of monetary economics, particularly the role of the gold standard in the Great Depression. I had just begun research on the relationship between cultural values and neoliberal reforms, when I got pulled back into monetary economics by the current crisis.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.