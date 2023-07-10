Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Illumina Or Pacific Biosciences? The Upstart Vs. The 800-Pound Gorilla

Jul. 10, 2023 2:30 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN), PACB
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Illumina and Pac Bio are two of the best known next-generation DNA sequencing companies.
  • Illumina is by far the larger company - it tried to acquire Pac Bio back in 2020, but the deal was abandoned on anti-competitive grounds.
  • Pac Bio has coveted long-form sequencing technology, but its revenue growth is stagnant and cash burn high.
  • Illumina's disastrous attempt to reacquire the Grail cancer testing business it created has led to struggles in the boardroom and heavy share price losses.
  • Pac Bio's shares have been climbing strongly - up 140% in 12m - but if its latest product doesn't perform there may be trouble ahead. In this post, I explain why I'd consider holding Illumina stock short term, and Pac Bio long term despite the risks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Haggerston BioHealth get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Doberman and Miniature Dachshund face to face

gemphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

One is based in San Diego, the other in Menlo Park, Calif. One has a market cap valuation (at the time of writing) of $29bn, the other $3.1bn. One earned revenues of $4.6bn last year, the other only $128m. One recorded a net loss of $(4.4bn) last year, the other $(314m). The

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.43K Followers
Receive regular, actionable coverage focused on biotech & healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QGEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.