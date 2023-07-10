Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nickel Underperforms As Surplus Builds

Jul. 10, 2023 1:45 PM ETJJNTF, CHRG, GLCNF, GLNCY, UMICF, UMICY, PAEKY
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • Nickel has been the worst performing metal on the London Metal Exchange so far this year, with prices slumping 37% in the first half of the year.
  • This underperformance is likely to continue as we head into the second half of 2023, with the market likely to test lower levels amid a weak macro picture and sustained market surplus.
  • We forecast nickel prices to remain under pressure in the short term as a surplus in the global market builds and a slowing global economy mutes stainless steel demand.

Nickel periodic table element, mining, science, nature, innovation

Just_Super

By Ewa Manthey

China's economic gloom worsens

One of the key drivers for the price decline has been disappointing recovery in Chinese demand.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of stainless steel - key for nickel demand, accounting for 70% of

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.04K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.