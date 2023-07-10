Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is a Plano, Texas-based multinational movie theatre chain, with 516 theatres and, 5833 screens across 15 countries and 42 states. The firm primarily generates revenues through traditional theatre operations, but has recently aggressively expanded into theatre subscriptions, working to create unique theatre experiences and increase consumer retention.

Through these activities, Cinemark has recorded Q1 revenues of $610.70mn- a YoY increase of 32.62%, alongside a net income of -$3.10mn- up 95.73% for the year and a free cash flow of -$18.40mn, up 86.62% for the year, an increase largely driven by increases in operational and then financial cash flows.

A key differentiator between Cinemark and its competitors remains its international presence, particularly across Latin America. In conjunction with its subscription growth strategy and theatre experience enhancement tactics, its geographic presence remains a pillar of the firm's macro strategy.

The latter have enabled significant scale and market share across LatAm markets and strong unit economics across US regions.

Therefore, the combined impact of the COVID-19 recovery theme, expansion into Latin America, and the growth of subscription-based revenue, alongside superior theatre experiences and a moderate undervaluation leads me to rate the stock a 'buy'.

Valuation & Financials

In the TTM period, Cinemark- down 1.76%- has experienced middling share price growth between TradingView's Theatres Index-down 8.03%- and the broader market, represented by the S&P 500 (SPY)- up 12.74%.

Cinemark (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Cinemark's price movements have largely reflected that of the theatre industry, with said movements driven by macro factors, including, but not limited to the enduring demand impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reduced consumer spending as a result of rising interest rates, and reduced profitability due to lower box office margins.

Nonetheless, Cinemark has outperformed the theatre industry, at the forefront of the COVID-19 recovery theme with strong operational growth across the Latin America region and premium ticket revenues.

Comparable Companies

With the rise of digital streaming services, among other headwinds, the theatre industry has seen increasing consolidation and streamlined organizational behaviours. As such, the only theatre industry leader, AMC Entertainment (AMC) is the only operationally similar comparable company. Movie technology firm, IMAX (IMAX), maintains an analogous capitalization and trades on the same macro themes as Cinemark. And Sphere Entertainment (SPHR), which operates the recently developed Sphere attraction in Las Vegas, is a congruently sized in-person entertainment company.

As demonstrated above, Cinemark's operational capabilities have enabled the company to experience the second-best YoY performance alongside best-in-class quarterly price action. Despite this, Cinemark maintains strong multiples-based value and outsized growth capabilities.

For instance, Cinemark retains the lowest forward P/E ratio at 18.54 alongside the best-in-class PEG at 1.85. This signals strong forward expectations with a propensity for growth.

However, this comes at the cost of a weakened balance sheet, with Cinemark holding the highest debt/equity- a combined result of COVID-19-related stressors and investment opportunities- and relatively low book value per share.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow valuation, at its base case, the true value of Cinemark should be $17.40, meaning, at its current price of $15.63, the stock is undervalued by 10%.

My model, calculated over 5 years without perpetual growth built-in, estimates a discount rate of 10.5%, reflecting both the company's high ERP in addition to the increased cost of debt and high debt-levels. Additionally, I projected an average revenue growth rate of 8%, despite a trailing 5Y average revenue growth rate of 15.38%- when smoothing out revenue growth for 2020 and 2021.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation more than corroborates my thesis on undervaluation, calculating a relative value of $31.26, meaning that Alpha Spread projects Cinemark's undervaluation to be 50%.

However, I believe Alpha Spread overvalues Cinemark due to its inability to holistically capture high debt levels in its models as well its inability to price in equity risk and subsequently increased cost of capital.

As such, although Alpha Spread's tool provides important insight into the relative operational strength of Cinemark to peers, it does not adequately represent the value of the company.

Operational & Geographic Growth Continue to Drive Scale

At the very core of Cinemark's scale growth strategy remains aggressive growth across Latin America, where the company currently holds ~24% market share, up from pre-COVID levels. More so than the diversification of revenue streams, the LatAm market in particular remains attractive due to lower competitive intensity and the potential for rising incomes to be reflected in rising revenues and eventual margin expansion. With continued investments, Cinemark aims to expand its presence in the more fragmented Brazilian and Argentine markets and ultimately create the infrastructure for long-term cash flow growth.

In the domestic market, Cinemark remains dedicated to the development of theatre-enhancing experiences, thus supporting higher-margin unit economics. This has been manifested in the implementation of items such as recliner seating and further expansion of its XD premium theatres. Such experiences enable Cinemark to charge higher prices and boost consumer retention. Through this strategy, Cinemark ranks first among US theatre chains in filled seating capacity and per-screen revenues.

The said strategy of increasing per-theatre profitability is further exemplified by the company's efforts to increase operational efficiency through advanced data analytics and streamlined workforce management, alongside its subscription service, online food and beverage ordering systems, and overall maximal retention capabilities. The firm seeks to invest in these activities alongside significant deleveraging options for long-run fiscal optimization.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts largely agree with my positive view of Cinemark, estimating an average 1Y price target of $18.54, meaning the stock is projected to experience 18.63% growth.

That said, at the minimum price target, analysts estimate a decrease of 20.03% to a price of $12.50, reflecting investor anxieties around the financial health of the company in addition to the general demand for theatres in an increasingly digital era, particularly when consumers can get theatre-like experiences with virtual reality and augmented reality products such as the Apple (AAPL) Vision Pro.

Risks & Challenges

Increased Competitive Intensity Alongside Reduced Importance

The aforementioned increased industry consolidation, alongside asymmetric competition in the form of streaming services and piracy, may lead to price competition among firms, compressing profitability and reinvestment capabilities. This may coincide with downward demand pressures and overall reduced scale, although Cinemark has expanded its LatAm operations to combat headwinds in the US.

Downwards Margin Pressures Across the Production Set

Alongside the latter, diminished importance of theatre chains in the entertainment industry has been increased leverage for production companies such as Disney (DIS) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), who can now demand greater revenue per box office ticket. This may force Cinemark to increase profitability elsewhere or raise prices, dampening consumer retention and cash flow generation in the long run.

Conclusion

Looking forward, Cinemark's outsized presence in the LatAm region, alongside strong per theatre unit economics in the States and investments in operational efficiency will lead to stabilized and accretive stock price reversion.