Cinemark Sees Continued Growth From Latin America, Subscription Verticals

Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • The article provides a general overview of a company's valuation and financials, highlighting operational and geographic growth as key drivers of scale.
  • Cinemark remains moderately undervalued, with operational strength driven by its presence and expansion in the LatAm region.
  • Combined with Cinemark's emphasis on margin-expanding domestic unit economics, I seek to present a 'buy' case for the stock.
Warner Bros. To Put 2021 Theatrical Movie Releases On HBO Max Streaming Service

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is a Plano, Texas-based multinational movie theatre chain, with 516 theatres and, 5833 screens across 15 countries and 42 states. The firm primarily generates revenues through traditional theatre operations, but has recently aggressively expanded into theatre subscriptions, working to create unique theatre experiences

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Jamie Samans
Today, 3:52 PM
Analyst
You say that "diminished importance of theatre chains in the entertainment industry has been increased leverage for production companies." Nothing I've seen put out by the entertainment industry in the last year suggests that. Quite the opposite: Disney, Warner, and other studios have not only made numerous statements about their commitment to the theatrical model, they've also been pulling back on their streaming productions and withdrawing content from on-demand channels. Disney is also facing reduced ticket sales at its parks.

What gives you the impression that studios are less reliant on theaters today than they were before they lost $20 billion last year trying make fixed-price consumption profitable?
