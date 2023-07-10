Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
111, Inc. Turns Profitable

Jul. 10, 2023 2:50 PM ET111, Inc. (YI)
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Summary

  • The Covid lockdown headwinds could only temporarily dent the relentless progress the company is making, growing revenue, expanding gross margin, and producing substantial operating leverage.
  • We can't think of any even half plausible reason why this relentless progress should not continue, at most marginally less vigorous.
  • Yet the share price is lingering at rock-bottom valuations, despite even a take-out offer 50% above the current share price.
  • The share price lingering could very well continue for quite some time, but it will likely correct at some point and it's not hard to predict its direction.
Shopping cart toy with medicaments in front of laptop screen with pharmacy web site on it. Pills, blister packs, medical bottles, thermometer set. Health care and internet shopping.

Aliseenko

A year ago, we directed investors' attention to 111, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:YI) inexorable drive to profitability. A year later, the company chalked up its first (non-GAAP) operating profit.

There is progress all around, apart from the share price, which is roughly

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

