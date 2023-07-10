Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Tobacco Industry Match-Up: Altria Is The Best

Jul. 10, 2023 3:07 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)BTAFF, BTI, IMBBF, IMBBY, JAPAF, JAPAY, PM, UVV, VGR6 Comments
Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
192 Followers

Summary

  • The tobacco industry is known to offer high dividend yields and low valuation ratios.
  • Aside from strong cash flows and low prices, several other factors look desirable in the industry from an investment standpoint: Including ROIC, buybacks, and financing.
  • But how do you pick a stock from the offering, and what stock offers the best balance between the metrics? Here's my take.

An up close view of a package of several cigarettes

mariusFM77

The contest

The tobacco industry is known for offering investors many attributes that are considered favourable. These include high dividend yields, high profit margins, high returns on capital, and relatively low P/E ratios because of low anticipated growth and some investors opting to

This article was written by

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
192 Followers
Investor with a focus on "total cash return" opportunities within US and abroad.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, PM, IMBBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

J
Jeff Milligan
Today, 3:44 PM
Comments (617)
Thanks for the very well written article.
R
R.Fitz
Today, 3:38 PM
Comments (1.42K)
Oh heck -- they're all Winners
European Opportunities profile picture
European Opportunities
Today, 3:33 PM
Comments (163)
I disagree
s
spiro3
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (2.13K)
cron another bad idea as pot is not legal federal, late to the game
S
StevieCool
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (721)
Mo and BAT looooooooooooooong.
Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
Today, 3:54 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (123)
@StevieCool Haha way to go
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.