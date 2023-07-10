Morphic: High Valuation Not Justified By Data, Development Status, Or Cash
Summary
- Morphic Holding, Inc. is progressing with its trials nicely enough.
- I just have a problem with the nearly $3bn valuation for this phase 2 stage company.
- Nothing they have done or said justifies it.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Total Pharma Tracker. Learn More »
Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) develops small molecule integrin targeting drugs using their MInT platform. The current lead indication is ulcerative colitis, where they are running a phase 2b trial. Integrins are bidirectional transmembrane receptors with exceptional therapeutic potential in various diseases. Blockbuster biologics are available targeting integrins in various indications. In UC, Vedolizumab was approved a few years ago and has attained blockbuster status. It targets the α4β7 integrin, which is present only in the gut, and therefore the drug does not have systemic adverse events.
Interestingly, α4β7 is the same integrin that MORF-057, MORF's lead candidate, also targets, only it is a small molecule, so it is less expensive and less complicated to develop. However, I must state right at the outset that if cost is its only USP, I doubt MORF-057 will face an easy way forward competing against a $6bn blockbuster. The market seems to have already adapted to Vedolizumab, branded Entyvio, and it is an entrenched player. Besides, while small molecules are comparatively cheaper to make, they also have less of a competitive barrier.
Anyway, MORF's pipeline looks like this:
There's just that one program in a phase 2b trial, and everything else is preclinical.
MORF-057 completed a phase 2a study called EMERALD-1. This was an open-label, single-arm study of MORF-057 in 35 patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. The primary endpoint was a change in RHI (Robarts Histopathology Index) measured at 12 weeks. The secondary endpoint was mMCS change from baseline, as well as safety. There were a number of exploratory endpoints in a cohort of 10 additional patients.
The safety profile was broadly benign. There were 12 adverse events, 2 of them grade 3. There were no serious AEs. The most common AEs were exacerbation of UC in 4 patients and anemia in 3 patients. The study's pharmacokinetic data were similar to a previously held healthy volunteer phase 1 trial. Patient a4β7 Receptor Occupancy (RO) was also consistent with Healthy Volunteer RO. The molecule quickly attained a4β7 saturation levels, while there was no RO for the a4β1 integrin. This is similar to Vedolizumab historical data.
The trial met the primary endpoint of change in RHI with statistical significance. The mean change was -6.4, which had a p-value of 0.0019. In the Vedolimumab VARSITY trial, the RHI change was -7.5 for Entyvio and -.50 for Humira. While Entyvio's number was higher, there were 3 factors - one, the baseline RHI was higher in EMERALD-1; two, the time period was 12 weeks against 14 weeks for VARSITY, and three, the percentage of advanced therapy experienced patients was almost double in EMERALD-1. These factors indicate that MORF-057 was non-inferior to Vedolimumab. Only a larger confirmatory trial can demonstrate that adequately, however.
Another interesting datapoint is absolute clinical remission, where the following chart illustrates the competitive placement of MORF-057:
The following is MORF's trial completion status from our TickerBay tools:
The phase 2b EMERALD-2 trial will be completed in July 2025. It is a randomized, placebo-controlled trial testing 3 different doses of MORF-057. The primary endpoint is now "Proportion of participants in clinical remission at Week 12 as determined using the Modified Mayo Clinic Score (mMCS)," which was an exploratory endpoint in the phase 2a trial.
Financials
MORF has a market cap of $2.6bn and a cash balance of $421mn. Research and development expenses were $30.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, while general and administrative expenses were $9.3 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of over 10 quarters.
In May, the company made a $240mn offering that is not part of the calculations above. The offering was priced at $45; the stock currently trades at $57, which shows that they have absorbed the impact of the dilution quite well.
The company is heavily owned by institutions, with a small retail presence. FMR, ECOR1, and BlackRock are the top 3 holders. Insider transactions are almost always option exercises, with around 3 open market sells and one single open market purchase in the last couple of years. In a word, not impressive.
Risks
The UC market is diversified with a number of entrenched players, many of whom work with different mechanisms of action. Even Entyvio, which has almost the same mechanism, is a very large and entrenched drug, and it will be tough for MORF-057 to break into this market with a pricing advantage alone. They need superior data, and they haven't demonstrated any yet. Entyvio, itself, is a very high-performance molecule, so the going will be tough.
The very high valuation despite a mid-stage trial is also a problem. It appears that the entire future potential of the company is already baked into the valuation. Perhaps the high valuation is because of the high-class people at the company, which includes/included founder Dr. Timothy A. Springer of Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital, as well as a stellar management and board.
Bottom Line
I believe Morphic Holding, Inc. hasn't justified that very high valuation in any way. Sometimes, apparently, early-stage companies will have legacy programs, or high cash from old partnerships, etc., which justify their high valuation. Nothing like that is here - both AbbVie (ABBV) and Janssen canceled their collaborations, and Schrodinger is the only remaining corporate partner. Their cash balance is not exceptional, and the development stage as well as past trial data are not particularly impressive. As such, I fail to understand the high price tag and will avoid Morphic Holding, Inc. stock.
About the TPT service
Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-
Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material.
For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.
Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.
This article was written by
Dr Dutta is a retired veterinary surgeon. He has over 40 years experience in the industry. Dr Maiya is a well-known oncologist who has 30 years in the medical field, including as Medical Director of various healthcare institutions. Both doctors are also avid private investors. They are assisted by a number of finance professionals in developing this service.
If you want to check out our service, go here - https://seekingalpha.com/author/avisol-capital-partners/research
Disclaimer - we are not investment advisors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Important: My Hold rating only means "I will not Buy now." I am not telling "you" to hold, because I see some risks here. But I am also not telling you to "sell", because, a) the risks are not insurmountable, and b) you may have bought at such a low price that your risk-benefit ratio is acceptable to you. Thus, my “Hold” is a bearish rating, but it is not as bearish as a “Sell” rating.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments