Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer Stock Seems Too Expensive

Jul. 10, 2023 3:25 PM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)6 Comments
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.47K Followers

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer is a high-growth, profitable company, but investing at current levels may risk overpayment.
  • The stock does not appear to offer a safety margin for investors.
  • The market is far too enthusiastic about high-tech companies.
Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

I am sure many of us have been dreaming of a high-growth, profitable and financially strong company to invest in. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has it all. Yet, if you consider buying the stock at the current levels, you really risk overpaying

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.47K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

H
Happy Jack
Today, 4:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (322)
There is only one way to look at SMCI and that is to completely ignore whatever they were doing before Jan. 1 2023. They are a completely different company in a completely different world now. If you don't understand that then you have no business either writing about or giving advice about them. It's just that simple.
blumi profile picture
blumi
Today, 3:52 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (60)
Not sure if it is clever to compare some valuation metrics with them from the past in the case of SMCI.
i
indigo394
Today, 3:39 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (165)
Any SMCI investor who has seen a +125% share price increase in less than a year would be foolish not to lighten up.
Take some profit and buy calls to cover yourself in case of further upside.
264
Today, 3:32 PM
Comments (579)
When you consider the p/e ratio on computer hardware as they do on CSI where the average p/e is 29.99. Keeping that mind with the 11.00 earnings which be 12.00 that the price is the opposite. It's low at that ratio and will go to 329.00 at 11.00 earnings and 359.00 if it comes in at in which some believe it will.So there is still alot of room to grow.
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 3:30 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.59K)
See you at $350 by EOY
Bill the Bag Man profile picture
Bill the Bag Man
Today, 3:27 PM
Premium
Comments (59)
Since my ACB is $122 adding more now does not seem wise. I’d buy on dips of $225 or below thou
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.