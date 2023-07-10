da-kuk

I am sure many of us have been dreaming of a high-growth, profitable and financially strong company to invest in. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has it all. Yet, if you consider buying the stock at the current levels, you really risk overpaying for your investment. The stock does not seem to offer a margin of safety. Let me cover this issue in some more detail.

SMCI - company's overview

Super Micro Computer, Inc., also known as Supermicro, is an information technology (IT) company based in California. It is present in the Silicon Valley, the Netherlands and it also has its Science and Technology Park in Taiwan. The company has been operating since 1993 as a provider of high-performance and high-efficiency servers, server management softwares, and storage systems. Its clients include enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, 5G and edge computing businesses. Supermicro is often regarded as an AI firm by many investors.

AI charm

Artificial intelligence or AI has been one of the most popular topics in 2023. It is well-covered in the financial press. Companies compete with each other to come up with new products and solutions. Any innovation happening in this field makes many investors excited not just about the company that has come up with this innovation but about the sector in general. The introduction of ChatGPT has produced a wave of enthusiasm for AI companies, not just Microsoft (MSFT), its parent company. I wrote about this earlier on.

The point I am making is that right now there is a lot of interest in the sector. I do think that many companies will have plenty of potential to profit from these innovations. However, the same was true of the Dot.com bubble. Internet has become an integral part of our lives and some companies, including most notably Amazon (AMZN) have grown extraordinarily. However, this does not cancel the fact many investors got burned during the 1990s market frenzy thanks to the fact they got inspired by all the companies operating in the high-tech industry. They did not even look at their fundamentals and valuations. Just the very fact the company belonged to the sector, made many speculators excited. The same might be happening here.

In fact, not just global technology companies "delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, Metaverse, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure" are highly demanded by investors. Earlier on I also wrote about Apple (AAPL), its fundamentals and valuations. The corporation is extremely profitable but its stock is really expensive. I mean the whole tech sector is overpopular among investors. But it makes investors overpay for their buys right now.

SMCI is fundamentally strong. But the fact that it just has so much investors' attention really makes me think that it does not have any margin of safety. But let me first discuss SMCI's financials and then its valuation ratios.

Financial fundamentals

The company's financial indicators are all very strong, I would say. To start with, the cash-to-debt position is quite reasonable. And the company's debt can be easily repaid if we look at its Debt-to-EBITDA and the interest coverage ratios.

Guru Focus

The liquidity ratios are also sound, especially the current ratio. In other words, the company has enough cash to run the business.

Guru Focus

The profit margins are also excellent at first sight. But I will cover these in some more detail below.

Guru Focus

So, overall the company is free of any immediate debt or liquidity risks, which is really important for any investor.

SMCI's results history and profit margins

As I have mentioned earlier on, the company is profitable right now. However, in order to get a better picture, let us have a better look at its earnings history and also its profit margins.

2022 and the TTM (trailing 12 months) were superb for the company, both in terms of revenues and profits.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM Revenues 1163 1467 1954 2225 2485 3361 3500 3339 3557 5196 6574 Gross profit 160 226 307 331 350 430 496 526 535 800 1199 Operating income 27 80 133 108 95 95 97 86 124 335 700 Net income 21 54 93 72 67 46 72 84 112 285 587 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, if you look at the diagram below, you will see that both the sales and the profits growth was rather uneven. In other words, during the 2018 - 2020 period there was no sales growth.

Author

So, the performance in the last two years was great. However, as a conservative investor I do not particularly like the fact the revenue and earnings only surged substantially in the last two years. Between 2013 and 2018 the growth rate was very even, between 2018 - 2021 there was no sales growth at all, whilst between 2021 and 2023 it was dramatic and seemed to be like a one-off event. I would personally prefer the growth rate to be more even. Because even earnings and sales growth rates normally tend to be more sustainable. Some analysts argue SMCI's earnings jumped because of the cloud computing giants' increased spending on data center gear for artificial intelligence. But this AI frenzy might not last forever. I will explain SMCI's risks later on.

Now let us have a look at the company's profit margins.

Profit margins

According to some financial experts, a 10% net profit margin is considered average, a 20% margin is considered high, and a 5% margin is rather low. All very well but SMCI's TTM net profit margin is 8.9%. This means that it is even below the average.

But if you look at the company's profit margin history, you will see that it has substantially improved in the last two years. In other words, the company's efficiency has got better. But it still does not look like the company has ever had very high net profit margins. Yet, in my view, the good news is that the picture seems to be improving.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM Gross profit margin 14% 15% 16% 15% 14% 13% 14% 16% 15% 15% 18% Net profit margin 1.8% 3.7% 4.8% 3.2% 2.7% 1.4% 2% 2.5% 3.1% 5.5% 8.9% Click to enlarge

For this very reason the stock price surged to all-time highs and the stock seems to be overvalued right now.

Valuations

To start with, the company's stock is trading near the $250 mark. According to GuruFocus experts, the shares' fair value should be $68. In my view, this is rather too conservative.

Guru Focus

However, Seeking Alpha's quant rating system says that the company is almost an ideal investment. All of the fundamental and technical indicators, namely growth, profitability, momentum and analysts' revisions are great, indeed. However, the company's valuations are far too high. That is why the stock is rated as a "Hold". Let me show you the valuation ratios in some more detail.

Seeking Alpha

First, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.5 is not particularly high on its own if you compare it to S&P 500's average of about 25.5.

At the same time, it is high for SMCI. In the last year or so it used to be 9. In fact, the company's current P/E is getting close to 2018's high of 27.

Data by YCharts

SMCI's P/S ratio is in the 1-3 range. This is considered to be great. Nevertheless, it is an absolutely record high for SMCI. Its P/S ratio has never exceeded 0.9.

Data by YCharts

SMCI's price-to-book (P/B) ratio has surged to new highs. It is currently lingering near the 8 mark, over and above its normal 1-3 range.

Data by YCharts

Overall, we can safely claim SMCI's stock is overvalued according to the history of its historical ratios. Some of my fellow Seeking Alpha analysts have also pointed out that SMCI is not expensive if we compare it to its peers. However, its valuations are near their record highs. So, we cannot say SMCI is good value for money. If we look at the stock's valuation ratios, I think the shares should be 2 or even 3 times cheaper than $260. This means the stock price should be in the $87 - $130 range.

Risks to buy SMCI

As I have mentioned above, the company is far too overvalued, whilst too many investors are in a risk-on mood. In other words, many companies are attracted to SMCI because it is a high-tech company involved with Cloud, AI, Metaverse, and 5G. Indeed, it has recently improved its fundamentals but the valuations are so high because of the hype and the stock market's frenzy.

However, the Fed keeps hiking the interest rates and the global economy is predicted to enter a full-scale recession soon. That is why the market may start panicking in the near future. And SMCI's stock may decline as well. As concerns the company's business, it is quite cyclical because it is part of the manufacturing sector. So, if there is an economic downturn, the fall in demand for SMCI's products may be significant. Moreover, as I have mentioned above, the company's margins are not particularly high. So, SMCI may stop being profitable.

Although Super Micro Computer is a great company with a low debt load and has cash reserves, it is not the right time to buy its stock. In other words, investors can get the timing wrong.

Risks to sell SMCI

Obviously, as I have mentioned above, SMCI is not headed for bankruptcy. It is a financially sound company, whilst investors feel enthusiastic about its stock. So, there is a risk its stock price may keep rising in value for a while. Short-sellers are risking big because it is a difficult task to time the market, whilst the potential losses are unlimited. However, if the company's long-term investors decide to sell the stock, they are also risking to miss the potential gains. But, in my view, selling SMCI will also allow them to avoid any book losses linked to a potential recession and the company's profit decrease.

I would personally neither short-sell the stock nor buy it at the current levels. So, I am neutral on the stock.

Conclusion

SMCI is an absolutely brilliant company when it comes to debt levels and cash. However, its profit margins are not very high, whilst its stock is overvalued. I am even more worried about the fact the stock market is so enthusiastic about the high-tech sector. In my view, this too shall pass. This is just my opinion but I would neither short-sell nor buy the stock right now.