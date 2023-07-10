Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rivian: A Red-Hot Stock That Has Found Its Ground

Jul. 10, 2023 4:04 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
807 Followers

Summary

  • Rivian Automotive is a major player in the EV market, with sales expected to grow due to global EV market expansion and backing from Amazon.
  • Despite its significant cash burn, RIVN has shown resilience in revenue growth and is expected to improve its financials in the coming years.
  • RIVN has significant potential, but should start working on improving its cash flow, while continuing its strong growth.
  • We compare RIVN to other companies within the industry. We come to the conclusion that RIVN is decently valued based on different metrics.
  • We currently rate RIVN as a buy.

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Recalls Almost All Of Its Vehicles Over Steering Issue

Mario Tama

Introduction

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is an American company that manufactures and sells electrical vehicles (EVs). The company was founded in 2009 but did not go public until 2021.

RIVN is one of the most recognizable names

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
807 Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.