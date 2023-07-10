Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why KeyCorp Is A Pre-Earnings Buy This July

Jul. 10, 2023 4:19 PM ETKeyCorp (KEY)KEY.PI, KEY.PJ, KEY.PK, KEY.PL6 Comments
Summary

  • I think KeyCorp is a promising investment despite the ongoing skepticism surrounding regional banks following Silicon Valley Bank's failure.
  • I'll argue that KeyCorp's risk of collapse is low, its valuation could be incredibly low compared to its intrinsic value, and high interest rates could present an opportunity for the bank.
  • My plan is to heavily invest in KeyCorp before its next earnings call, believing that the presentation of the upcoming quarterly data will be a strong positive catalyst for the stock.
Key Bank Building Exterior

Landscape and nature photographer based in Upstate, New York

As the quarterly results loom closer, I've begun to delve into trades that could yield near-term payoffs. The focus, however, remains on stocks I would be glad to hold in my portfolio, even if the Q2 2023 figures aren't as stellar. Overall, I'm looking for stocks which

Financial editor since 2016, with a focus on market cycles and market imbalances. Editor In Chief for TradingOnline.com, one of the most prominent financial news websites in Italy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

c
chaeflin
Today, 5:17 PM
Premium
Comments (385)
While not the size of Key, you should take a look at FFIC and TBNK from a valuation relative to tangible book value, dividend yields and historic valuations in a more normalized market for banks.
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
Today, 5:28 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (29)
@chaeflin thank you for the hint, I was already planning on reserching FFIC. With so many regional banks, it's going to take quite some work to finish all the due diligence this month!
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 4:41 PM
Premium
Comments (2.64K)
Your long term thoughts seem quite rational! I do believe that you are a little early. I would sell cash covered puts out of the money for awhile until the volatility came back. Then I would attempt to buy more with cash covered puts!
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
Today, 4:42 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (29)
@Gary Kime very interesting idea!
MarionPolk2017 profile picture
MarionPolk2017
Today, 4:46 PM
Comments (3.23K)
@Gary Kime With a cash covered put, you miss out on the dividend, which is quite generous!
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 4:50 PM
Premium
Comments (2.64K)
@MarionPolk2017 with a little volatility returning you can get paid 6 to 8% for holding cash covered puts for 30 days. There’s no dividend that will compete with that! Patience is a wonderful thing!
