Block: Time To Be Aggressive Before Others Jump In

Block: Time To Be Aggressive Before Others Jump In
Jul. 10, 2023 4:34 PM ET
JR Research
Summary

  • Block stock has outperformed the S&P 500 since my update in May, despite initial negative sentiment due to a short attack by Hindenburg Research.
  • The company is making encouraging progress in moving upmarket. Its adjusted EBITDA is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 35% from FY22-25.
  • SQ is priced at a premium against its peers, indicating the need for CEO Jack Dorsey and his team to execute well.
  • I assessed that dip buyers have returned to underpin the stock at key support levels, opening up further opportunities for momentum buyers to follow through.
  • It's time to get more aggressive before the rest jump on the bandwagon.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Testifies To House Hearing On Company"s Transparency and Accountability

Drew Angerer

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) since I upgraded SQ in late May, seeing an opportunity to get more constructive. SQ was initially hampered by negative sentiment relating to the

JR Research
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

ndardick
Today, 4:51 PM
I don't know. I am always researching SQ and PYPL, but have never felt that an investment in either is justifiable based upon traditional financial metrics such as p/e and price/cash flow ratios. What strikes me when I digest the language of this particular article is that the verbiage is more about "coulda" than about "shoulda." For instance, the argument for upside potential is based more upon the possibility that momentum players will return rather than based upon future earnings and cash flows discounted to present value as some imputed interest rate. I do understand that SQ products are important to many smaller vendors, but I don't fully understand the competitive landscape and the price of SQ seems too high for me to justify an investment. For those of you who are more interested in SQ than I, you might consider selling SQ September $65 puts for $4 per contract, which if unassigned and SQ fell below $65 would get you in at a net cost of $61 instead of the current market price of $69.
