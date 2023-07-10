Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: The Crackdown Is Over (Rating Upgrade)

Growth at a Good Price
Summary

  • Alibaba's stock has struggled to break out of its trading range between $80 and $90, but recent developments in China's economy and the resolution of Ant Group's fine could provide a boost.
  • Alibaba is ramping up its buybacks, with the company revealing it bought back more stock between April 1 and May 17 than in the entire preceding quarter.
  • Despite the potential for U.S./China tensions to negatively impact Alibaba shareholders, the company's valuation and positive catalysts make it a bargain compared to other options in the market.

Clinton Global Initiative"s 10th Annual Meeting - Day 3

Jack Ma

Michael Loccisano

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) has been trading in a set range for a long time. Bouncing between $80 and $90 for months, it has struggled to break out. On Friday, the stock rallied 8%, after the long-anticipated

Growth at a Good Price
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

newfruit
Today, 4:47 PM
We're going to have to see some fat earnings to get Wall St.'s appetite roaring again for $BABA.

Unfortunately macro concerns and the Chinese economy in general are enough to dowse optimism.

But I'll agree it is cheap, and I'd consider adding.
Growthsmowth
Today, 4:46 PM
How many times over the past 3 years have we heard crackdown over, immediately after China introduced new regulations and fines on alibaba or affiliate,
