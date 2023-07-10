SweetBunFactory

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI), a new player in the electrical equipment industry, is a 'Hold.' The company shows signs of revenue and profitability growth, but these drivers are now more uncertain than ever moving forward. Management guided that the company will have a record year in 2023, including 50% revenue growth and breakeven profitability. However, capacity constraints are my main concern. Its main manufacturing facility in Los Angeles is fully booked for the rest of the year, and management has decided to outsource some of its capacity to free up space. It's unclear what impact this outsourcing will have.

What's clear, though, is that the company will need to keep expanding its production facilities. Expanding its facilities naturally comes with increased execution risk and general complexity. The biggest issue, though, is how does PPSI intend to fund this expansion? Suppose history and what they wrote in their most recent 10Q are anything to go by. In that case, the answer is that they will continue to dilute existing shareholders by issuing more common stock with 'At The Market (ATM)' offerings. The company had around 6 million shares outstanding in 2010. That figure is now 9.78 million at the time of writing, a 63% increase.

Data by YCharts

Pioneer has around $10 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. This is barely enough to support its operations, but not close to funding an aggressive expansion plan. Given management's history of issuing shares, I think it's natural to assume it will support further growth by doing so in the future.

I'm therefore taking a 'wait and see' approach with this stock. If the funds raised by issuing new shares are used effectively to grow the business and increase profits, then the company's increased value could offset the dilution. However, if the new funds do not increase their value, then the dilution could decrease the share price. Also, Pioneer has successfully grown its business to its current level - but how will it navigate an increasingly complex environment as it grows larger? These are all questions that I think time will have the answer to.

Company Overview

Pioneer Power Solutions is a specialized manufacturer in the electrical equipment industry. The company's offerings primarily focus on two critical solutions: the e-Bloc suite and E-BOOST system.

The e-Bloc suite includes various products such as transformers, switchgear, and circuit protection devices. These products are designed to be modular and scalable, allowing customers to tailor their power systems to their specific needs. The e-Bloc suite is trendy in industries that require reliable and efficient power solutions, such as data centers, renewable energy, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The E-BOOST system enhances the performance of electric motors. The system uses advanced technology to boost the power output of electric motors without increasing their size or weight. This makes the E-BOOST system a viable solution for applications where high power output and compact size are crucial, such as electric vehicles and industrial machinery.

The e-Bloc product can be found under its T&D Solutions segment in its most recent quarterly report. The E-BOOST system is tied to the Critical Power solutions.

Company report

Other authors on Seeking Alpha have criticized Pioneer's concentration risk. Namely, 20 of its customers accounted for 78% of its revenues. However, I think the concentration risk is worse than this, as its revenue growth is also overly weighted to its T&D Solutions segment, which accounts for its e-Block power systems. This had revenues of $5.76 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. It increased by 55.2% compared to the same period in the previous year. The increase was primarily due to increased sales of the e-Bloc power systems and automatic transfer switches.

The Critical Power Solutions segment, which includes the E-BOOST solutions, had revenues of $2.74 million for the same period. This was an increase of 4.1% compared to the same period in the previous year. The increase was primarily due to a reduction in sales of equipment and an increase in service sales.

The concentration risk from the E-Bloc suite is more apparent when one examines its order backlog. As per the quarterly report, it made up $24.4 million, or around 66% of the total backlog as of March this year.

Company report

So most of its sales are from a small number of customers, and those few are buying a small sample of its products. This means that if the company were to experience any issues with its major customers or a decline in demand for the e-Bloc power systems, it could substantially impact Pioneer Power Solutions' financial performance. The reliance on a limited customer base and a specific product segment creates vulnerability and limits the company's ability to withstand disruptions or changes in customer preferences.

This is another reason why it's prudent to hold off on buying.

Financials

Pioneer Power Solutions has shown positive revenue growth in recent periods. In the three months ended March 31, 2023, the company reported revenues of $8.5 million. This represented a 20.5% increase compared to the same period in the previous year, driven by solid sales of the e-Bloc power systems and automatic transfer switches within the T&D Solutions segment.

Company report

The company's profitability metrics reflect mixed results. Gross profit margin, an indicator of profitability before operating expenses, increased from 16.9% in the previous year to 19.4% in the three months ended March 31, 2023. This improvement can be attributed to higher sales volumes and improved operational efficiencies.

The company's FCF is negative, at -$7,158,000.

The balance sheet is reasonably solid. It had cash and cash equivalents of $10.3 million, which provides some liquidity to support its ongoing operations. The company also reported total assets of $36.6 million and liabilities of $22.7 million.

Liabilities are growing in step with total assets. This could be a concern if the company's earnings and cash flows are insufficient to service these liabilities. Still, it's firmly solvent, with a current ratio of 1.74 and virtually no long-term debt.

Data by YCharts

Although management guided to reach breakeven profitability this year, if the company continued to lose at its current rate, it would need to raise funds relatively quickly.

The company's free cash flow in 2022 was -$7,158,000. This is an annual figure, so to get the quarterly burn rate, we divide this by 4, which gives us -$1,789,500.

$11,600,000 / -$1,789,500 = approximately 6.48 quarters

This suggests that if the company continues to burn cash at the same rate as in 2022, it has enough cash to last for about 6.48 quarters, or just over 1.6 years.

However, the company's massive backlog of products it has yet to recognize revenue on will keep its head above water for the immediate future. It's what happens after that which concerns me.

For a young company, it has done a reasonably good job at improving its efficiency year-over-year. This is reflected in the growth of its gross and operating profit margins. The net profit margin, however, has yet to see much headway, as it fluctuated around the average of a negative 14% for the last three years.

Author supplied

So while the company's financials are mixed, they are generally attractive. They primarily see their margins improving year-over-year and their solid solvent position. It has very little debt on its books, so it may have the option to take on more debt over diluting shareholders. However, this seems unlikely given the company's track record and seeming aversion to long-term debt.

It should be noted that taking on debt also means assuming more risk for the company. Equity investors are not entitled to a return on their investment if the company fails, which makes equity less risky from the company's perspective. Being free from debt also allows management to retain its operational flexibility. Debt can impose limitations such as restrictions on additional borrowing, requirements to maintain specific financial ratios or constraints on corporate restructuring. These are all reasons why Pioneer could continue diluting shareholders despite having zero debt on its books.

Served industries

We can further drill down Pioneer's concentration risk to a couple of key industries it serves. This section can be found on page 17 of its most recent quarterly report.

We predominately sell to customers in the industrial production and commercial construction markets. Accordingly, changes in the condition of any of our customers may have a greater impact than if our sales were more evenly distributed between different end markets.

These markets have many similarities. Both are highly capital-intensive, requiring significant infrastructure, equipment, and technology investments. There is also an interdependency between the two. To support its operations, industrial production relies on constructing new manufacturing plants, warehouses, and distribution centers. Conversely, commercial construction projects often depend on industrial production facilities to produce materials and equipment.

Most importantly, both are sensitive to changes in the business cycle and overall economic conditions. Industrial production activities, such as manufacturing and energy production, are influenced by macroeconomic factors, including consumer demand, business investment, and global economic trends. Similarly, the commercial construction market is closely tied to economic growth, driven by business expansion, real estate demand, and infrastructure development.

Therefore, since both industries are inherently cyclical and face pressures from the same headwinds, being diversified across two industries doesn't provide much benefit.

Pioneer sells from one primary operating segment to a handful of key clients from two interdependent industries. There are both pros and cons to this, but mostly cons. On the positive side, the company can tailor its products and services to cater to their requirements, potentially gaining a competitive edge and fostering customer loyalty. On the downside, it's sensitive to the interconnected risks between the industries and is vulnerable to concentration risk and market cycles that we've already discussed.

Pioneer needs to do a much better job diversifying its customer base. Both in terms of the industries it serves, but also to customers in those industries, and the products it sells. The risk is that it would oscillate between boom and bust cycles, especially given its overwhelming concentration.

Risks

Aside from concentration risk, investors should consider a few more things before investing in Pioneer. The first is that since many of its orders are backlogged, it's also sensitive to challenges or disruptions in the supply chain, which has only just started to become untangled.

The company's immediate future is also unknown. Although management said it would break even this year, this is far from guaranteed. And even if it were to break even, it would still need substantial funds to invest in its future. This will dilute shareholders or issue debt, but the equity option seems more likely given its operating history.

One of my main concerns is that as the business grows, so do its operational challenges. It has been unable to reach profitability with the facilities it has now. What will those problems look like when they are magnified on a grander scale by adding new facilities?

There is much uncertainty and idiosyncratic risks associated with this stock.

I'd be tempted to buy once we know how the company intends to finance its future growth definitively and what effect raising and using those funds had on its top and bottom lines.

Conclusion

Pioneer's revenue growth may be deceptive at first glance, but its overall potential as a company is attractive. It operates in high-growth industries and has done a reasonable job of improving its internal efficiency.

I think it's wise for investors to wait to see if it can turn a profit this year and for more concrete facts and numbers from the new facilities. Along with these requirements, I'd also need to see that the business is diversifying from its core customer base to not go thru feast and famine cycles every time the economy tanks.

For these reasons, I'm putting Pioneer on my watchlist, but there's no way I'd buy shares given these concerns for the future. I believe a rating of 'Hold' is a prudent option.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.