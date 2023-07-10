Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vale: Moderately Discounted, Compelling Dividends And Buybacks

Jul. 10, 2023 4:56 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)1 Comment
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
55 Followers

Summary

  • Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, is trading at a 30% discount from its peak in June 2021, indicating potential undervaluation given its strong cash generation in recent years.
  • Despite uncertainties surrounding China's economic growth, Vale is expected to provide an attractive dividend yield to shareholders and benefit from share buybacks, enhancing investment returns.
  • Vale has shown resilience in challenging periods within the iron ore market, and I expect the company to generate a 7-9% yield by 2023.

Ore extraction in the Amazon

luoman

Vale (NYSE:VALE) is the world's largest iron ore producer and the second largest nickel producer and is also responsible for producing several other metal groups. The company operates globally, but its iron ore mines are most concentrated in Brazil. Vale

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
55 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VALE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Seeburto
Today, 6:03 PM
Premium
Comments (3.46K)
Already 8%+ yield per SA. Can you clarify?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.