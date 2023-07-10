2 Monthly Dividends With Up To 11% Yield

MarsBars

Dividends come in all shapes, sizes, and forms, but there is nothing like having a monthly dividend to match one's expenses, whether be it the rent, mortgage, utilities, credit card bill, etc. After all, employee salaries are paid twice a month, so why should you have to wait a full three months, six months, or even up to a year for some European stocks to get paid?

At the end of the day, it's all about being financially resilient in the face of economic adversity with a diversified bucket of income generators. This brings me to the following two picks in two vastly different industries, both of which are attractively valued with appealing dividend yields.

Pick #1: Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation (O) is arguably the most well-known net lease REIT, which prizes its dividends payouts so much that it's trademarked itself as "The Monthly Dividend Company". It's produced a market-beating 14.6% compound annual return since inception in 1994, all while producing far less volatility with a 0.5 Beta over the same timeframe.

Management doesn't take "Monthly Dividend" name lightly, as it has a demonstrated track record for prudent risk management. This includes spinning off perceived higher risk office properties into Orion Office (ONL) after it acquired VEREIT back in 2021.

At present, O's portfolio is comprised of 1,259 tenants across 84 different industries, and has a presence in all 50 U.S. states, internationally in the U.K., Spain, and Italy, where it can sometimes find quality properties at more attractive cap rates.

While 76% of O's portfolio is related to retail, they are comprised of non-discretionary, low-price point, and/or service-oriented tenants. As shown below, Dollar General (DG), Walgreens (WBA), 7-Eleven, Dollar Tree (DLTR), and casino operator Wynn Resorts (WYNN), through a giant $1.7 billion sale-leaseback transaction last year, comprise O's Top 5 tenants.

Investor Presentation

What sets Realty Income apart from peers is its very strong A-/A3 credit rating from S&P and Moody's, which is the highest among all net lease REITs. This is backed by a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4x and strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.6x. Moreover, 90% of O's debt is fixed rates and 95% is unsecured, giving it balance sheet capacity.

Having a strong credit rating may not make too much of a difference when interest rates are low, but comes in handy in a high rate environment. O's presence in international markets is also a smart move, as it enables it to tap the European debt market, which generally come with lower interest rates.

This is reflected by O's ability to close on $1.2 billion worth of Eurobonds last month with a long 9-year term and low 5.08% weighted average interest rates. This is on top of the $1 billion (in 2 tranches) that was raised in the U.S. in April, with interest rates ranging from 4.7% to 4.9% and at 5 and 10-year terms.

Risks to O include materially higher interest rates in the near term, which creates refinancing risk for all REITs. However, O would be relatively well-positioned due to its strong balance sheet, and this could also create opportunities should overleveraged private market sellers be forced to sell properties at fire-sale prices.

Another risk is O's large size, as it was easy for O to grow at faster rates when it was a smaller REIT. As such, investors should be accustomed to a slower growth rate going forward, as it would take bigger deals for O to move the needle. Nonetheless, management has still demonstrated its propensity to do large deals in the near term, such as the aforementioned sale-leaseback deal with Wynn Resorts last year.

Management still targets $6 billion worth of acquisitions this fiscal year. This includes a $1.5 billion deal to acquire 415 convenience stores from EG Group during the second quarter, and $1.7 billion worth of deals in Q1 for 339 properties at a 7.0% cap rate, sitting around 200 basis points higher than the aforementioned cost of debt.

Of course, the dividend is the main draw for Realty Income, especially when the current yield of 5.2% sits well above the 3-5% range for most of the past 10 years, as shown below. The dividend is well-protected by a 74% payout ratio, which is safe considering the durable income stream and provides retained capital for acquisitions, and comes with 29 consecutive years of dividend growth.

(Note: the following chart shows TTM dividend yield. Forward yield is 5.2%)

YCharts

Lastly, O represents compelling value at the current price of $59.57 with a blended P/FFO ratio of 14.55, sitting well below the normal P/FFO of 17.5. While O admittedly doesn't scream cheap, there is no economic reason for why the stock should be materially undervalued outside of a black swan event, at which time most all stocks would be cheap.

At the current valuation, O could produce the long-term 9-10% total annual return of the S&P 500 (SPY) with the 5%+ yield and low to mid-single digit FFO/share growth, all while giving investors far less volatility and a far higher dividend yield. Considering all the above, O could realistically trade 10-15% higher from current levels.

FAST Graphs

Pick #2: Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) is an externally-managed BDC that invests in the growing life science, technology, and sustainability industries. These segments require more expertise on the part of management and are attractive for their higher yields.

This is reflected by HRZN's 16.4% TTM yield on debt investments, sitting higher than the 10-13% range for most BDCs. HRZN's strategy has led to outsized returns for investors. As shown below, HRZN has outperformed the ETRACS BDC index over the past 5 years with a 78% total return, which is more than double that of the BDC index.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, HRZN is benefitting from a higher interest rate environment due to 96% of its debt portfolio being floating rate. This is reflected by the 14.3% onboarding yield on new investments during the first quarter, sitting 100 basis points above the 13.3% onboarding yield from Q4 of last year. This enabled HRZN to generate NII/share of $0.46 during Q1, a record for the company and 15% higher than $0.40 from the end of 2022.

Credit quality also remains solid, with 86% of investments being rated at a 3 or 4 (on a scale from 1 to 4, with 4 being lowest risk). Investments rated at 1 represent less than 1% of the portfolio value.

Risks to HRZN include materially higher interest rates, which could add financial stress to its borrowers and impede on their ability to service their debt. However, HRZN could simply grant waivers on higher interest rates on borrowers if it comes down to that.

Moreover, it appears that the easy VC-money party is over, as "just" $37 billion worth of VC capital was invested during the first 3 months of this year, sitting far below the $82 billion from the prior year period. This marks a return to pre-pandemic levels of VC funding, and therefore the venture debt investment landscape, which HRZN participates in, may not be as robust as it was last year.

It's worth noting, however, that even if VC investments go back to pre-pandemic levels, HRZN could still see more opportunities compared to 2019. This is considering the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which was a competitor to HRZN and peer Hercules Capital (HTGC) in lending to life science and technology companies, and management noted that "opportunities are abundant to replace senior bank debt with senior secured venture debt and at attractive pricing."

Meanwhile, HRZN is adequately levered with a debt to equity ratio of 1.38x, sitting below the 2.0x regulatory limit. I would expect for the leverage ratio to trend down, as HRZN raised $40 million from equity issuances during the second quarter. Importantly, this was done in an accretive manner at a $12.50 share price, representing a 10% premium to NAV per share of $11.34.

Importantly for income investors, the $0.11 monthly dividend is well covered by a 72% payout ratio based on the last reported quarter's NII/share of $0.46. The low payout ratio adds to HRZN's spillover income, which stands at $0.81 per share, leaving plenty of capacity to keep funding the dividend even if times get tough in the near term.

Lastly, I see value in HRZN at the current price of $12.28, equating to a modest 8% premium to NAV/share of $11.34. This is a reasonable valuation, considering that HRZN has traded as high as 1.6x price-to-book over the past 3 years. Meanwhile, investors get paid a high and well-covered 10.8% yield paid on a monthly basis.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Investors seeking high yield that's paid monthly ought to consider Realty Income Corp and Horizon Technology Finance. The former provides the stability of a very strong balance sheet and a durable property portfolio while the latter carries plenty of spillover income and lets investors benefit from high interest rates. Lastly, both are attractively priced, giving investors the potential to earn an average 8% yield between the two investments.