TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Introduction

In April, I wrote an article on SA about US electrical power systems provider Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) in which I said that 2023 was likely to bring further margin improvement thanks to economies of scale and that EPS for the year could surpass $0.50.

Well, I think the Q1 2023 financial results of the company were underwhelming and with the market valuation above $70 million as of the time of writing, I feel comfortable cutting my rating on the stock to sell. In my view, the weakening of the backlog is particularly concerning, and I no longer think that the EPS of Pioneer Power Solutions could top $0.50 in 2023. Let’s review.

Overview of the Q1 2023 financial results

In case you're not familiar with Pioneer Power Solutions or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the business. The company specializes in the manufacturing and sale of a range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment, and it has two production facilities in California and Minnesota. All of its revenues currently come from the USA and its flagship product is E-Block, which represents an integrated compact and outdoor automatic transfer switch scheme, circuit protection, and power control system that allows facilities to add additional energy sources like solar, battery storage, fuel cells or natural gas engines without carrying out any internal upgrades to their existing electrical system. This product is specifically designed for facilities with a large physical footprint that have more than one source of electrical power. The focus is on electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, supermarkets, data centers, water utilities, hospitals, senior living centers, and prisons among others.

Pioneer Power Solutions

E-Block forms part of the transmission and distribution solutions segment of Pioneer Power Solutions. The company has another business segment called critical power, whose main product is a suite of mobile charging solutions called e-Boost. It’s a mobile propane-fueled high-speed charging system that is suitable for concerts, sporting events, and grid-locked areas. It can also enable mobile EV charging and the target customers include electric truck and bus manufacturers, fleet management companies, package delivery providers, and school bus operators among others.

Pioneer Power Solutions

Turning our attention to the Q1 2023 financial results, revenues rose by 33.7% year-on-year to $8.51 million and this was the company’s second consecutive quarter with a positive net income as EPS came in at $0.01.

Pioneer Power Solutions

While the results look good at first glance, there are a couple of red flags here. First, almost all of the revenue growth is coming from the transmission and distribution solutions segment, which includes E-Block. The critical power solutions segment is struggling as its revenues rose by just 4.1% year-on-year to $2.75 million while its operating loss almost tripled to $0.44 million. Pioneer Power Solutions said during its Q1 2023 earnings call that its SG&A expenses during the period included about $0.6 million in incremental investments in sales, marketing, personnel, and prototypes for e-Boost, with the aim to drive demand for the solution and I think it’s concerning that the effect on sales so far has been underwhelming.

Pioneer Power Solutions

Second, the Q1 2023 financial results were significantly weaker than the Q4 2022 financial results, which I find concerning as this is not a seasonal business. Revenues went down by 10.7% quarter on quarter, while the net income slumped by 87.1% as the company boosted SG&A expenses due to expectations of a strong year. Pioneer Power Solutions continues to forecast revenues of $42 million to $45 million for the full year, but I’m pessimistic this will be achieved because – third – the backlog fell in Q1 2023 for the first time since Q3 2021. The company finished March 2023 with a backlog of $37 million, compared to $37.2 million three months earlier. The decline is even more concerning after you take into account that revenues were $1.01 million lower quarter on quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions

Overall, I think that the financial results for Q1 2023 represent a step back compared to Q4 2022 and I think that Pioneer Power Solutions is likely to struggle to book revenues of over $37 million for the full year. While I still expect EPS to stay positive, it seems that they are likely to be much lower than my previous $0.50 prediction. Yet, the market valuation of Pioneer Power Solutions has increased by 24% since my previous article as of the time of writing, and I think the company is starting to look significantly overvalued based on fundamentals.

So, how do you play this? Well, I think it could be best for investors to avoid this stock as short selling seems dangerous. Data from Fintel shows that the short borrow fee rate is 25.85% as of the time of writing, which is pretty high. In addition, call options seem expensive at the moment.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the upside risks, I think that there are two major ones. First, it’s possible that I’m too pessimistic about the financial performance of Pioneer Power Solutions over the coming months. If revenues for the year top $42 million and quarterly EPS return to about $0.10, the share price could go back to levels of close to $10 over the next months. Second, the share prices of microcaps can soar without any news or catalysts, which can lead to significant losses for short sellers. Pioneer Power Solutions itself is a good example of this, as its share price has soared from about $3 to above $8 on several occasions over the past few years.

Seeking Alpha

Investor takeaway

In my view, Pioneer Power Solutions had a somewhat weak start to 2023 and the lower backlog is particularly concerning. I think that the company is likely to struggle to generate revenues of above $37 million for the year, and EPS could be lower than $0.20. With the market valuation surpassing $70 million, the business looks significantly overvalued based on fundamentals. That being said, short selling seems dangerous as the short borrow fee rate is above 25% and call options look expensive. In my view, risk-averse investors should avoid this stock.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.