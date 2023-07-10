Block: When A Flat Share Price Is A Cause Of Concern
Summary
- Block's share price has remained relatively flat over the past year, but that's hardly good news.
- The highly supportive outside environment was not able to propel the share price anywhere near its previous highs.
- When adjusting for risks, Block remains as one of the worst performers within its peer group.
When it comes to high-growth tech names that are also seen as disruptors of our day, the investment community is having a hard time acknowledging problems within the business models or even holding management accountable for poor share price performance.
In the case of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), the share price seems to have been very resilient since I first turned negative on the stock as a result of the highly uncertain pivot of the business.
Over the past seven months or so, SQ's return sits at a mere 2% when some of its peers within the payments space that I have also covered recently are delivering very strong results (see below).
Moreover, the standard deviation of SQ over this short time frame has been extraordinary when compared to peers. This is a major risk for shareholders, but more on that later.
What's more important, however, is that this performance should not be taken in isolation. The relatively flat share price over a period of less than a year is rarely something worth considering, but in our case, Block's shareholders have some solid reasons to be highly critical.
Favourable Outside Factors
As Block's management recently used the state of the economy as an excuse for the unsatisfactory performance of the business, the stock has also encountered some very strong tailwinds.
Not only has the inflationary macroeconomic environment been very supportive for Block's business, but the state of the equity market has also provided support for the company's share price.
Since the start of the calendar year, growth stocks have been on a tear as investors bet heavily on the promise of opportunities in generative AI and more importantly on an upcoming pivot of the restrictive monetary policy.
As a result, the Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VUG) has delivered a nearly 30% return in about six months when value stocks got little to no attention from investors.
Most of VUG holdings are the big tech names that have also been synonymous with Block when it comes to disruption, innovation and growth opportunities. Even Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) have made their way into the top holdings of the ETF.
As a loss making company with strong growth potential, SQ is supposed to be a growth stock that should have benefited significantly from the recent inflows into the space.
The nearly 10% expected growth rate is also significantly lower to the massive topline growth expected back in 2022 and it would appear that SQ is neither the highest growth stock in its peer group nor benefiting from growth stock tailwinds.
At the same time, some of the unloved names in the peer group above are delivering outstanding results. These opportunities were relatively easy to spot, provided that one was willing to disregard current narratives.
This brings us to the issue of momentum driven by narratives within the media and the sell-side analyst community. Just as SQ's share price was reaching unsustainably high levels in 2021 at more than $250 a share, analysts were rushing to upgrade their forecasts and were recommending the stock at exceptionally high rates.
As we see in the graph above, to this day Wall Street Analysts have not backed down and continue to be extremely bullish on the stock. On itself, this provides very strong support for SQ share price, which is likely to trade at far lower rates, if the sell-side analysts were to adjust their expectations.
In its efforts to achieve profitability, Block's management is also becoming increasingly aggressive in its cost-cutting measures, which involve a slowdown in hiring and reduced sales and marketing expenses. Both of these measures could have a meaningful impact on margins in the short-run, but also present a meaningful risk for the future success of the business.
So, this year, from an operating leverage standpoint, you know, we've guided to margin expansion both on an EBITDA and adjusted OI basis, and there's two primary ways that we're seeking efficiency. First, hiring. We're deliberately slowing and meaningfully slowing the pace of our hiring. (...)
Secondly, sales and marketing. We pulled back spend in the first quarter, and we still saw customer acquisition growth in each of our square and cash up businesses because we're orienting the mix of our spend to higher ROI areas, more proven areas, less experimental for now.
Source: 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Transcript
Always Account For Risks
The aforementioned tailwinds are mostly transitional in nature and are unlikely to support Block's share price for long. As we already saw, however, they provided strong support for the stock in recent months and as a result SQ is no longer among the worst performers within its expanded peer group.
But even if we assume that outside factors had little to do with this performance, we should still properly account for risk when judging performance. Comparing absolute returns could give us a false sense of success and thus interfere with our conclusions.
That is why, investors should take into account the fact that SQ is not only the highest beta stock within the peer group above, but its 5-year beta is more than twice as high as the peer average.
On one hand, this highlights the very high downside risk, if the equity market experiences a proper downturn. On the other, it clearly illustrates that Block's share price is among the worst performing stocks in the peer group, once we adjust for risk.
For the past year, the S&P 500 has returned around 12.7% (without accounting for dividends) and by taking a normalized risk-free rate of 3.5% (which is not very far off from the current yield on 10-year Treasuries), we could estimate that given SQ's beta of 2.3, the share price of the company should have appreciated by around 33% over the past year.
This results in a very significant gap between actual performance and the one implied by the company's market risk exposure. The only other company that comes anywhere close is Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), where management has made significant capital allocation mistakes.
In addition to accounting for market risk through the beta coefficient, we could adjust for total risk by measuring the standard deviation of returns. In that regard, SQ once again comes in as the riskiest stock in the group with a very wide margin to the peer average.
As investors are being punished with these very disappointing returns at a time when the market and growth stocks in particular are experiencing a strong bull market, Block's management is increasing its compensation through much higher stock and option rewards.
Whether or not this is an ethical move is subject to one's beliefs, but the fact of the matter is that Block's generous stock-based compensation package is now unsustainable and could lead to more problems in the future.
Conclusion
Even though Block's share price is higher since I first turned bearish on the stock, the reality for shareholders is grim. Temporary outside factors provided significant support for the share price and risk-adjusted performance is nothing to be excited about. At the same time, business related risks remain, while far less popular names in the sector are delivering outstanding results.
