The UUP ETF And The U.S. Dollar: Poised For A Rise Amidst Market Volatility

mirza kadic

As we edge closer towards a risk-off, high-volatility period, the Dollar becomes an interesting trade for investors. Of the 4 classic risk-plays - gold (GLD), the dollar, utilities (XLU), and Treasuries (TLT) - the greenback was the clear winner last year (and, much to my chagrin, Treasuries the worst). If we are indeed on the verge of another risk-off period, can the dollar still reign supreme on a flight to safety sequence?

Understanding the UUP ETF

The UUP ETF, or the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") designed to track the value of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of six major world currencies. These include the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc. The index works based on a rules-based structure composed solely of long U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) futures contracts that trade on the ICE futures exchange (USDX® futures contracts). The USDX® futures contract seeks to replicate the performance of being long the U.S. dollar against the basket currencies.

Risk-On Risk-Off: Shaping Investment Behavior

An understanding of the risk-on risk-off investment paradigm is critical to forecasting the movement of the UUP ETF and the U.S. dollar. Risk-on risk-off refers to changes in investor activity in response to changing volatility dynamics in equities. When risk is perceived as low, investors lean towards higher-risk investments. Conversely, during periods of high perceived risk, investors gravitate towards lower-risk investments. In a risk-on environment, stocks outperform bonds on average (certainly not last year, but also factually this is true prior to the 40-year bond bull market), while in a risk-off environment, investors sell off stocks and seek refuge in bonds.

Bonds in this case primarily refers to the behavior of Treasuries, since "safety" means moving up the collateral scale, ultimately to the U.S. Government. Typically, when money is positioned into Treasuries (TLT), the demand comes not just from within the US but also overseas, pushing UUP up higher for a moment in time.

Two Paths For The Dollar

The intermediate-term future of the U.S. dollar and the UUP ETF could take one of two paths, each shaped by a set of distinct variables.

The first path involves a "soft landing" scenario, where a pause in the Federal Reserve's actions and interest rate cuts can mitigate the unfolding banking crisis and credit crunch. If the Federal Reserve can prevent a U.S. and global recession, weaker U.S. monetary policy compared to other global central banks could lead to a weakening of the U.S. dollar.

The second path involves a 'hard landing' scenario, where the Federal Reserve is forced to pause and cut interest rates due to an escalating banking crisis and global credit crunch. In this scenario, the U.S. dollar may rise in a 'flight to safety' as the world economy enters a recession, and as volatility more broadly picks up.

And given how much money supply has contracted and historical precedent, we cannot rule out the possibility that a recession happens just as economists call for it to not happen this year.

Conclusion

Just as everyone was screaming about the dollar wrecking ball last year when the dollar peaked, now everyone is screaming about dollar weakness. I remain skeptical that popular narratives play out, and it seems possible the dollar might have one of those surprise runs as investors run out of stocks for a moment in time.