Introduction

The IPO and SPAC boom of 2020-21 ended with tears in 2022-23 for most early-stage growth investors; however, Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) is emerging as a positive outlier. After doubling in 2023, GLBE stock is currently up more than 65% from its IPO price of $25 [set in May 2021], which is a handsome return in such a short period of time.

Back in April 2022, I highlighted Global-e as a high-quality proxy play for Shopify (SHOP) and assigned a "Buy" rating to both of these e-commerce companies, with a preference for buying Shopify:

Global-e is a solid business - rapidly-growing revenues, operating at FCF breakeven (slightly positive), robust balance sheet, and huge TAM. At $35 per share ($5B in market cap), Global-e's valuation is pretty reasonable; and it could easily outperform the market from this point over the next decade. However, Shopify is the undeniable behemoth (the 800-lb gorilla) in the e-commerce space, and it could very well eat up Global-e's business in the future. Also, Shopify is currently trading below its fair value. In my opinion, Global-e's stock could outperform Shopify due to its much smaller size; however, we are probably better off owning Shopify over Global-e because Shopify's business moat is much stronger than that of Global-e. Key Takeaway: I rate Global-e a buy at $35; however, I like Shopify better at current levels (from a qualitative perspective), and so, I suggest accumulation in Shopify over a new purchase in Global-e. Source: Global-e Online: A High-Quality Proxy Play For Shopify

Since the publication of this report, Global-e is up ~30%, Shopify is up ~2.5%, whereas S&P500 (SPY) is down ~2%. At my investing group, The Quantamental Investor, we accumulated Shopify during 2022 within our Moonshot Growth portfolio strategy, wherein we now own SHOP at a cost-basis of $29.89 per share. While we would have probably done better with Global-e, I am happy to have hit a double with Shopify (currently trading at ~$61).

In the post-pandemic era, e-commerce trends have slowed down considerably; however, Global-e is still growing sales at more than 50% y/y while simultaneously marching toward profitability. In today's note, we shall briefly revise our investment thesis for Global-e and re-run it through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process to see if GLBE is a good buy at current levels.

Investment Thesis

Global-e is one of the leading empowerment platforms in the direct-to-customer [D2C] cross-border e-commerce space. Simply put, Global-e simplifies international e-commerce for merchants and shoppers by offering end-to-end services such as global shipping, localized shopping & checkout experiences, currency management, etc.

By integrating Global-e's platform into their website, merchants can sell internationally without the hassle of selling internationally (as Global-e does all the heavy lifting for them). Moreover, shoppers get a localized experience while shopping at their favorite brands' digital storefronts. This leads to higher sales conversion among international shoppers (revenue uplift for merchants), who typically make up 30% of website traffic but only 5-10% of sales.

In 2023, global retail e-commerce sales are projected to hit ~$6.5T (growing at ~10% y/y), according to a blog post from Shopify. With the proliferation of the internet and social media, consumer buying habits are becoming global, and this trend is evidenced by the rise of cross-border e-commerce (which is growing ~2x faster than e-commerce sales). The global cross-border e-commerce market is estimated to be worth $736B in 2023, and this is the humongous TAM on offer for Global-e. With GLBE's expected 2023 GMV of ~$3.5B being a small fraction of its TAM, the company clearly has a long growth runway ahead of itself. Furthermore, as e-commerce penetration rises, Global-e's TAM is set to expand even further (at a brisk pace) over the coming decade and beyond!

While it is not a household name, Global-e has partnerships with some of the largest retail brands in the world, including names like Disney (DIS), Louis Vitton (OTCPK:LVMUY), Macy's (M), Nordstrom, Kylie Cosmetics, and many others. That said, Global-e's partnerships with Shopify [exclusive deal] and Facebook (META) are even more critical to its long-term future, as these partnerships could potentially bring millions of new merchants to its platform.

As of Q1 2023, Global-e is growing rapidly (~54% y/y) and making great strides toward profitability. Although Global-e's current non-GAAP gross margins of ~41% reflect a highly competitive business environment, we have observed a solid uptrend in its margin profile. In the long run, Global-e's gross margin should expand to ~50-60% range on the back of operational efficiencies and economies of scale. And at a steady state, I expect to see Global-e's free cash flow margins reaching 25-30%.

As I see it, Global-e is already a rapidly growing, free-cash-flow printing machine. Further, Global-e's platform stickiness, big partnerships, and rapid sales growth render GLBE a high-quality play on the secular growth trend of cross-border e-commerce.

Now that we have revised our investment thesis for Global-e Online, let's re-run GLBE through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process to see if it's a good buy at current levels. In the next section, we will analyze Global-e's recent business trends, quant factor grades, technical charts, and absolute valuation.

Running Global-e Through TQI's Quantamental Analysis Process

In its relatively short history as a public company, Global-e has showcased a knack for outperforming consensus revenue and earnings estimates with a series of "beats and raises" over the last eight quarters.

While e-commerce trends have slowed down drastically after the pandemic, Global-e has managed to scale TTM revenues to $450M at a breathtaking pace, albeit with decelerating growth rates. As of Q1 2023, Global-e was growing at ~54% y/y, and projected growth for full-year 2023 currently stands at ~45% y/y.

As I see it, Global-e's growth is simply fantastic due to the difficult macroeconomic environment we are in right now. On top of growing rapidly at scale, Global-e is also expanding its gross margins and delivering operating leverage.

Despite being a loss-making business on a GAAP basis, Global-e is already free cash flow generative. With nearly $212M in cash and no debt, I see no liquidity concerns at Global-e.

In Q1 2023, Global-e's GMV grew by ~55% y/y to $704M, and revenue came in at $117.6M (up 54% y/y). While Global-e's revenue growth rates are decelerating, GLBE is outpacing the cross-border e-commerce market growth by a factor of more than 2x! Now, with Global-e's revenue mix shifting away from fulfillment to services, Global-e's take rate is moving lower and gross margins are heading higher.

In my view, Global-e's business is going from strength to strength with robust customer additions and platform spend expansion. Looking under the hood, we can see that Global-e's business is growing like wildfire across business segments and geographies:

For Q2 2023, Global-e has guided for revenues and adj. EBITDA of $125-130M and $15-18M, respectively. And the midpoint of this guidance range implies 46% y/y growth. Given management's history of guiding conservatively, I wouldn't be surprised if GLBE's Q2 revenues come in ahead of $130M.

Global-e is in hypergrowth phase, and considering the massive size of the opportunity in front of the company (current cross-border e-commerce TAM: $700B+), it may remain in hypergrowth phase for many more years to come.

According to consensus analyst estimates, Global-e is set to grow sales at ~30.2% CAGR over the next five years. Fundamentally, Global-e is looking stronger than ever as a business, and its outlook has never been brighter. Now, we shall analyze Global-e's quant factor grades and technical chart to complete our QA process.

Global-e's Technicals And Quant Factor Grades

After IPO'ing at ~$25 in May 2021, GLBE stock skyrocketed to ~$84 in a matter of months before crashing by more than 80% by mid-2022. As you can see in the chart below, GLBE has formed a Stage-I base in the $17-34 range over the last 12-18 months, and the stock is now breaking out of this range in what appears to be the early days of a Stage-II uptrend.

WeBull Desktop

On the back of forming a double bottom at ~$16, Global-e stock has been rallying up in 2023 in a series of higher highs and higher lows. And this strong technical momentum is reflected in GLBE's "Momentum" grade of "A+".

Global-e Quant Ratings (SeekingAlpha)

Despite a post-pandemic slowdown in e-commerce, Global-e is still growing at a robust clip, and so I think GLBE's "Growth" grade of "A" is more than deserved. Furthermore, Global-e's (earnings) "Revisions" grade has improved significantly [from "D+" to "B"] over the last six months, indicating strong near-term financial performance from the company.

While Global-e is free cash flow generative, the business is not yet profitable on a GAAP basis. Hence, a weak "Profitability" grade ["C"] is justified. With Global-e still commanding a lofty EV/S [enterprise value to sales] multiple of ~15x, it finds itself in rare air when considering valuations with peers. Since SA's Quant Rating system is based on relative metrics, GLBE's "F" grade for "Valuation" is not unfair [despite the company being fairly valued on an absolute basis].

Overall, Global-e has a "Hold" rating with a score of 3.40/5, according to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system. Now, let's examine Global-e's fair value and expected returns.

Global-e's Fair Value And Expected Return

To determine the fair value and expected return of Global-e, we will use TQI's Valuation model with the following assumptions:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

According to TQI's valuation model, Global-e is worth $41.71 per share, which is where the stock is currently trading, i.e., GLBE is fairly valued.

Now, let's consider the long-term reward potential by looking at a range of expected outcomes for Global-e, using an exit multiple of 20-30x P/FCF:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Assuming a base case exit multiple of 25x P/FCF, I see GLBE rising from $42 to $84 in the next five years. With the 5-yr expected CAGR (more or less) meeting my investment hurdle rate of 15%, Global-e is a decent "Buy" at current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

Global-e stock doubled in the first half of 2023 and is now trading at fair value. As we saw in this note, Global-e just about qualifies as a "Buy" under our Quantamental Analysis process, which is a mix of fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis. With robust sales growth and free cash flow generation, Global-e looks like a solid bet for GARP investors looking to participate in the secular growth trend of e-commerce.

Key Takeaway: I rate Global-e a "Buy" at $42, with a strong preference for slow, staggered accumulation using a 6-12 month DCA plan.

As always, thank you for reading, and happy investing. Please feel free to share any questions, concerns, or thoughts in the comments section below.