skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

What Is Apogee Therapeutics?

I previously wrote about the Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) initial IPO filing here.

Since that time, the company has filed a follow-up SEC registration statement detailing its capitalization and proposed IPO terms and pricing information.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was founded to develop monoclonal antibody-based treatments for atopic dermatitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The firm's lead candidate, APG777, is a monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, a skin condition affecting millions of people worldwide. The drug is also being investigated for the treatment of asthma.

APG777 is still in preclinical stage of development, and the company has filed for approval to begin Phase 1 safety trials in Australia.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC)

Apogee’s Market

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for atopic dermatitis drugs was an estimated $12.7 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $27.6 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a strong pipeline of treatment options and a growing prevalence of diagnosed conditions due in part to increased handwashing resulting in "cracked and dry skin prone to infections among atopic dermatitis patients."

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the atopic dermatitis treatment market in the U.S. from 2020 to 2030:

U.S. Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Galderma Laboratories

Eli Lilly & Company

Viatris

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

LEO Pharma

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Incyte

Others.

The company is also developing drug candidates for COPD and asthma.

Apogee's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for Apogee is expected to be July 13, 2023, and scheduled to be available for investors to trade on the open market starting July 14, 2023.

(Warning: Compared to stocks with more history, IPOs typically have less information for investors to review and analyze. For this reason, investors should use caution when thinking about investing in an IPO, or immediately post-IPO. Also, investors should keep in mind that many IPOs are heavily marketed, past company performance is not a guarantee of future results and potential risks may be understated.)

Apogee intends to sell 15.625 million shares of voting common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $250.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $359.4 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 39.3%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

The company also claims to be a "smaller reporting company," meaning it may be exempt from the more stringent financial reporting requirements before and after an IPO. For a non-exhaustive comparison of emerging company and smaller reporting company reporting and related requirements, view a summary here.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $110-115 million to fund our Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials and manufacturing of our APG777 program through topline Phase 2 data in AD (including approximately $55-$60 million that is expected to fund our planned Phase 2 trial in AD (pending positive Phase 1 results)); approximately $65-70 million to fund our preclinical studies, clinical trials and manufacturing of our APG808 program through topline Phase 1 data and the commencement of our planned Phase 2 trial in COPD (pending positive Phase 1 results); approximately $30-$35 million to fund our preclinical studies, clinical trials and manufacturing of our APG990 program through topline Phase 1 data; and approximately $3-$5 million to fund our preclinical studies of our APG222 program. Based on our current operating plan, we estimate that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash as of the date of this prospectus, will be sufficient to enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second half of 2026. (Source - SEC.)

The firm’s equity compensation incentive plan currently provides for approximately 14.7% of the securities issued and outstanding at the IPO to be reserved for future awards.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

How To Invest In The Company’s Stock: 7 Steps

Investors can buy shares of the stock in the same way they may buy stocks of other publicly traded companies, or as part of the pre-IPO allocation.

Note: This report is not a recommendation to purchase stock or any other security. For investors who are interested in pursuing a potential investment after the IPO is complete, the following steps for buying stocks will be helpful.

Step 1: Understand The Company's Financial History

Although there is not much public financial information available about the company, investors can look at the company's financial history on their form S-1 or F-1 SEC filing (Source).

Step 2: Assess The Company's Financial Reports

The primary financial statements available for publicly-traded companies include the income statement, balance sheet, and statement of cash flows. These financial statements can help investors learn about a company's cash capitalization structure, cash flow trends and financial position.

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and material R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the relevant periods:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of March 31, 2023, the company had $141.3 million in cash and $11.2 million in total liabilities.

Step 3: Evaluate The Company's Potential Compared To Your Investment Horizon

When investors evaluate potential stocks to buy, it's important to consider their time horizon and risk tolerance before buying shares. For example, a swing-trader may be interested in short-term growth potential, whereas a long-term investor may prioritize strong financials ahead of short-term price movements.

Step 4: Select A Brokerage

Investors who do not already have a trading account will begin with the selection of a brokerage firm. The account types commonly used for trading stocks include a standard brokerage account or a retirement account like an IRA.

Investors who prefer advice for a fee can open a trading account with a full-service broker or an independent investment advisor and those who want to manage their portfolio for a reduced cost may choose a discount brokerage company.

Step 5: Choose An Investment Size And Strategy

Investors who have decided to buy shares of company stock should consider how many shares to purchase and what investment strategy to adopt for their new position. The investment strategy will guide an investors' holding period and exit strategy.

Many investors choose to buy and hold stocks for lengthy periods. Examples of basic investing strategies include swing trading, short-term trading or investing over a long-term holding period.

For investors wishing to gain a pre-IPO allocation of shares at the IPO price, they would ‘indicate interest’ with their broker in advance of the IPO. Indicating an interest is not a guarantee that the investor will receive an allocation of pre-IPO shares.

Step 6: Choose An Order Type

Investors have many choices for placing orders to purchase stocks, including market orders, limit orders and stop orders.

Market order: This is the most common type of order made by retail traders. A market order executes a trade immediately at the best available transaction price.

Limit order: When an investor places a buy limit order, they specify a maximum price to be paid for the shares.

Stop order: A buy-stop order is an order to buy at a specified price, known as the stop price, which will be higher than the current market price. In the case of buy-stop, the stop price will be lower than the current market price.

Step 7: Submit The Trade

After investors have funded their account with cash, they may decide an investment size and order type, then submit the trade to place an order. If the trade is a market order, it will be filled immediately at the best available market price.

However, if investors submit a limit order or stop order, the investor may have to wait until the stock reaches their target price or stop-loss price for the trade to be completed.

Thoughts On The IPO

APGE is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its various drug candidate development and trial efforts.

The firm’s lead candidate, APG777, is a monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, a skin condition affecting millions of people worldwide. The drug is also being investigated for the treatment of asthma.

APG777 is still in preclinical stage of development, and the company has filed for approval to begin Phase 1 safety trials in Australia.

The market opportunities for the firm’s drug candidates are large and expected to grow as the global population ages and experiences greater incidences of health conditions.

The company's IPO is a result of its collaboration partner Paragon Therapeutics from whom the firm is spinning out. Apogee has in-licensed certain IP for the IL-13, IL-14Ra and OX40L development programs.

The company’s investor syndicate includes well-known life science venture capital firms.

Jefferies is the lead underwriter and the two IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 62.6% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of approximately $359 million.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook as a public company includes the preclinical stage of development for its entire pipeline of drug candidates.

As such, the Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. IPO is ultra-high-risk with a long development road ahead of the company, so I’m Neutral [Hold] on it.