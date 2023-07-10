miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite the pullback in the past two weeks, StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is still up nearly 30% since my previous buy coverage in March. I believe the company should have more room to run as the overall backdrop is looking very favorable. The Brazilian economy has been showing better-than-expected growth, while inflation continues to decline quickly. The company's turnaround also remains on track, with profitability rebounding significantly in the latest earnings report.

Data by YCharts

Strong Brazilian Economy

While the global economy has been slowing, with countries such as Germany entering recession, Brazil's economy remains extremely strong. The country reported annual GDP growth of 5% and 2.9% in 2021 and 2022 respectively, and the momentum continues this year. During the first quarter, it reported a GDP growth of 4% YoY (year over year), significantly higher than the market's consensus of 3%. Amid the recent development, the Brazilian Central Bank raised its 2023 GDP growth forecast from 1.2% to 2%.

Besides, stronger-than-expected GDP growth, inflation has also been trending down consistently, which should favor a sustainable economic expansion. As shown in the chart below, Brazil's annual inflation rate plummeted from 12% in June last year to just 3.94% in May. I believe the favorable development of Brazil's economy should provide meaningful tailwinds for StoneCo, as the company's business is highly correlated to the broad economy.

Brazil Annual Inflation Rate (Trading Economics)

Encouraging Financials

StoneCo's latest earnings continue to show great momentum, with strong growth in both the top and the bottom line. The company reported revenue of R$2.71 billion, up 31% YoY (year over year) compared to R$2.07 billion (It is worth noting that the currency is in Brazilian Real rather than the US dollar).

Financial services revenue grew 35.7% from R$1.72 billion to R$2.33 billion, accounting for 86% of total revenue. The segment's TPV (total payment volume) increased 12.5% from R$83.2 billion to R$93.5 billion, while active payment clients increased 46.3% from 1.93 million to 2.82 million. Banking solutions were particularly strong, as banking clients jumped 146% from 510,000 to 1.25 million amid improving brand recognition. This resulted in total deposits up 64.8% from R$2.37 billion to R$3.9 billion.

Software revenue was relatively soft, up only 9.7% YoY from R$326.6 million to R$358.2 million, accounting for 13% of total revenue. The growth was mostly driven by the increase in POS (point of sale) penetration, partially offset by lower transactional revenue around ads.

The bottom line was also very strong, as operating leverage improved. Costs of services as a percentage of revenue declined 1,000 basis points from 32.6% to 26.6%, as the number of banking frauds reduced. Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue also dropped 410 basis points from 18.5% to 14.4%, as organic traction improves. The lower spending resulted in the adjusted net income up 456% YoY from R$42.6 million to R$236.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA also grew 55.7% from R$803.6 million to $1.25 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 730 basis points from 38.8% to 46.1%.

StoneCo

Notable Risk

One notable risk regarding StoneCo is the possibility of the Brazilian government implementing an interest rate cap on credit cards. The measure is being discussed as the country's revolving credit card interest rate reached over 400% last year. This will impact many banking companies as returns on credit cards will likely drop. The final details of the measure are yet to be released, but I believe this is something investors should be aware of.

Rafael Martins, VP, on potential credit card interest rate cap

We are not directly participating in this discussion because we are not directly involved as we are not big issuers. We believe that Brazilian authorities will consider various economic and social aspects of that measure.

Investors Takeaway

I believe StoneCo should have more room to run, and the recent pullback presents a great buying opportunity. The backdrop in Brazil looks favorable to the company as the economy continues to march on while inflation eases. The latest earnings also showed great progress as growth rebounded across the board.

The interest rate cap on credit cards is a risk, but I am not too concerned right now as the company's exposure is relatively minimal. As mentioned in the previous article, its fwd PE of 15.4x is extremely discounted considering its growth. The current risk-to-reward ratio remains compelling, therefore I am reiterating my buy rating on StoneCo.