Guardant Health: A Growth Company Expanding Its Product Line Quickly

Jul. 10, 2023 6:14 PM ETGuardant Health, Inc. (GH)
Summary

  • Guardant Health's share price has been volatile over the past year, but with strong clinical volume growth, the company presents an interesting investment opportunity.
  • The company has diversified its revenue streams with new innovations such as the "Shield" blood test screener for colorectal cancer and the Guardant360 Response, which recently got approved for Medicare coverage.
  • Despite negative net margins, the company is expected to lower operating expenses in 2023 and generate its first-ever positive EPS report by 2027.

Doctor, nurse and walking hospital team after success surgery, medicine meeting or clinic insurance planning. Diversity workers, smile and happy medical healthcare teamwork on treatment collaboration

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Outline

The last 12 months have been hectic and volatile for the share price of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH). Seeing as they are yet to have a positive bottom line, the hopes of new market

This article was written by

Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
15 Followers
I am an investor who seeks to create a long-term value appreciating portfolio and share some of the opportunities or perhaps not opportunities I see in the market. I favour established companies with strong dividends rather then smaller growth companies.

