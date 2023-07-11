delihayat

Investment Thesis

Semiconductors have been one of the best-performing sectors this year. Both the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) and iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) jumped over 40% YTD (year to date) amid the enthusiasm around AI (artificial intelligence), significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index (SPY) by a wide margin.

I am combining the two ETFs into one article as they are highly correlated and have very similar holdings. Both of their largest holdings are NVIDIA (NVDA), while the remaining top 10 holdings include popular semiconductor names such as Texas Instruments (TXN), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Intel (INTC).

After the huge rally, I believe most optimism should be priced in by now, as current valuations have become extremely elevated compared to historical levels. Most semiconductor companies are also highly cyclical and exposed to the broad economy. With a potential recession looming, the risk-to-reward ratio in the near term looks highly unfavorable in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

Unwarranted AI Enthusiasm

Most of the recent price movement can be attributed to AI. Since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT earlier this year, the AI space has been booming. Besides Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG), many tech companies such as Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM), and Amazon (AMZN) have launched their respective AI offerings to capitalize on the trend. Notable examples include Adobe's Firefly and Amazon's Bedrock. Many startups have also been getting large venture funding to develop AI-related products.

Due to AI's massive computing power requirements, the demand for Nvidia's GPU has skyrocketed in the past few months. For instance, the company's guidance for Q2 was nearly 60% above the market's consensus. However, the impact of AI is spread extremely unevenly. In the AI computing market, Nvidia's GPU currently holds a dominant market share of 80%-95%.

This makes it very hard for companies like AMD (AMD) to compete. While the company presented its own AI chip MI300X last month, no large customer has announced their adoption of the product yet, which is quite worrying. Due to Nvidia's supply constraint, some customers may turn to AMD as an alternative in the near term, but I do not think its current product lineup is strong enough to generate significant demand that boosts financials.

Companies such as Broadcom (AVGO) benefited from higher ASIC (application-specific integrated circuits) demand, but the impact on overall financials remains limited. Despite the hype, the company's guidance last month only beat the market's consensus by a mere 1.6%. The results from non-AI-focused companies such as Micron (MU) were even weaker. The company's latest guidance came in below expectations, as demand remains soft in the memory industry. I believe this indicates that the superb results from Nvidia may be a company-specific phenomenon rather than an industry-wide phenomenon.

Expensive Valuation

After the rally, the valuation of the whole semiconductor industry has become extremely expensive. The two ETFs are currently trading at an average P/E ratio of 25.2x, which represent a substantial premium of 29.2% compared to their 10-year median P/E ratio of 19.5x. Some top holdings are trading at an even higher valuation. As shown in the chart below, Nvidia and AMD currently have an fwd P/E ratio of 54.6x and 39.3x respectively. Besides Nvidia, their financials are not particularly strong either. For instance, Broadcom's revenue only increased by 7.8% YoY (year over year) in the latest quarter while AMD's revenue actually declined by 9.2% YoY. I find it hard to justify such a lofty valuation as companies' latest earnings remain underwhelming.

Data by YCharts

Looming Recession

Some investors and companies are now calling Q2 the bottom of the current semiconductor cycle. For instance, Micron's CEO recently said that the memory industry has bottomed and should start to rebound moving forward.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron's CEO, on market cycle

We believe that the memory industry has passed its trough in revenue, and we expect margins to improve as the industry supply-demand balance is gradually restored.

However, I am highly skeptical about the thesis as a looming recession may change the whole narrative. For instance, Germany has recently entered a recession and the Chinese economy has also been softening, as the reopening trend runs out of steam. The US economy remains relatively resilient but the leading indicators are starting to show warning signs.

For instance, the US non-farm payroll reported last week slipped to 209,000, the lowest in a year. The latest manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) also continues to trend downwards after the temporary rebound earlier this year, now back near its decade-low excluding the one-off COVID drop, as shown below

US Manufacturing PMI (Trading Economics)

The bond market is also signaling a recession, as the 10-year and 2-year treasury yield curves remain extremely inverted. As shown in the chart below by FRED (Federal Reserve economic data), the yield curve is now inverted by nearly 90 basis points, the widest in over 40 years.

If a recession were to happen, Q2 definitely will not be the bottom of this cycle, as the semiconductor industry is highly cyclical and dependent on the economy. Companies such as Nvidia and ASML may see less impact due to their strong backlog, but others will likely see a meaningful hit to sales.

10-Year and 2-Year Yield Curve (FRED)

US-China Tension

The tension between the US and China may also put further pressure on the semiconductor industry. For instance, the US is considering new restrictions for AI chip exports to China, while China retaliated with export controls on certain gallium and germanium products used for chip making. Earlier this year, China also warned about Micron's product, citing potential network securities issues that could impact national security.

This could be a significant headwind as the industry relies heavily on China. As shown in the chart below by Bloomberg, companies like QUALCOMM (QCOM) and Broadcom have a huge exposure of 64% and 35% respectively. Nvidia also received a $1 billion GPU order from ByteDance, TikTok's parent company earlier this year. The export controls on gallium and germanium should not impact demand but will likely put meaningful pressure on material costs as supply drops. For instance, China alone produces 60% of the world’s germanium and 80% of gallium currently, according to CNBC.

Bloomberg

Upside Risks

The major risk to my thesis is the Federal Reserve successfully pulling off a soft landing. If the economy can hold up well while inflation continues to decline, we may see a start to another cycle of expansion. There are many uncertainties as we are lapsing the quickest easing cycle with the quickest cycle, which is unprecedented. However, this is not my base case as the yield curve always correctly predicts a recession. Interest rate hikes also tend to have lags, therefore the economy may still not fully demonstrate the impact of higher rates.

Investors Takeaway

While the long-term prospect of semiconductors is solid, I do not see much upside potential in the near term. The recent euphoric price movement seems to be built upon speculation and hype rather than a realistic outlook. AI will certainly benefit companies like Nvidia but many other companies will likely see limited gains. The recent result from Broadcom is a great example.

On the macro side, a potential recession may also cause a surprising deterioration in the semiconductor industry, and it seems way too early to call a bottom right now. Not to mention the tension between US and China may further add fuel to the fire, pressuring both demand and supply. Considering the backdrop, the industry's current valuation looks way too optimistic. I believe multiples should revert back to levels more align with the historical average and I rate both ETFs as a sell.