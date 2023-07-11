Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SMH And SOXX: Semiconductors Are Pricing In Too Much Optimism

Jul. 11, 2023 8:00 AM ETVanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), SOXX
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.44K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck Semiconductor ETF has risen by nearly 47% YTD as investors continue to pile in amid the enthusiasm around AI.
  • The development of AI will likely only benefit certain companies rather than the whole industry, as shown in recent earnings.
  • Other than specific companies, most earnings have been underwhelming, which makes it hard to justify the current valuation.
  • A potential recession and the US-China tension may also present significant headwinds to the industry moving forward.
Computer hard disk drive HDD and micro proseccor

delihayat

Investment Thesis

Semiconductors have been one of the best-performing sectors this year. Both the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) and iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) jumped over 40% YTD (year to date) amid the enthusiasm around AI (artificial intelligence), significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index (

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.44K Followers
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.