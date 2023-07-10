Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CNYA: The Long March Of 2023

Jul. 10, 2023 6:32 PM ETiShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • China's President Xi Jinping is preparing the financial industry for ideological training lessons, including sessions on the Long March, to fight corruption and likely gain more control.
  • The country's financial industry needs regulations and control due to poor management of finances by local governments and a 20% youth unemployment rate.
  • Despite lower expectations for growth and a 22% drop in Blackrock iShares MSCI China A ETF over the last year, we maintain a buy stance, expecting China to regain its "animal spirit" in the long term.

Long March Speech

Hulton Archive/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Investment thesis

President Xi Jinping seems to know the history of China’s Communist Party well and is now preparing the financial industry in China with ideological training lessons including sessions on the Red

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.77K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.