CNYA: The Long March Of 2023

Investment thesis

President Xi Jinping seems to know the history of China’s Communist Party well and is now preparing the financial industry in China with ideological training lessons including sessions on the Red Army’s Long March which took place between October 1934 and October 1935. Yes, they marched for one year and six days.

According to SCMP, that means no more wining and dining, as well as belt-tightening and pay cuts. Not exactly what the Gordon Gekko’s of China had in mind.

It is said that the reason for all of this is that the ruling Communist Party aims to fight corruption in the financial sector and to gain more control of its action by the Party. We are no fans of group thinking and indoctrination

However, there are several structural problems that the CCP must deal with.

A big country and economy like China has become, it needs regulations and control of the financial industry. Many of the local governments, like provincials and cities, have had poor management of their finances. Their revenue model has been heavily reliant upon the income it got from the sale of leases of land.

On top of that, China has an unemployment level of 20% among the youth.

This has caused pessimism among investors looking at investing in China.

We believe too much pessimism is priced in, as Blackrock iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) is down 22% over the last year while the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up almost 15%.

Lower expectations for growth

The economy in the U.S., and most European countries, saw sharp improvements once the pandemic had subsided. Therefore, the general view was that this would also happen in China. It was thought that it might even be magnified, as the restrictions on people’s movement there was the toughest seen anywhere.

In terms of the projected GDP growth for 2023, analysts will have different opinions. Earlier this year, IMF estimated China's GDP to grow by 5.2%.

However, this is probably on the optimistic side as the economy only grew by 2.2% in Q1 on a Q-o-Q basis.

The euphoria from the re-opening of China post-pandemic is now turning more into realistic hopes of improvement in the economy. One problem is the potential lack of confidence that consumers and home buyers might have.

China's consumer confidence (Trading Economics/National Bureau of Statistics of China)

In China, the consumer confidence index is compiled by the National Bureau of Statistics. It is based on a survey of 700 individuals over the age of 15 years from 20 cities all over the country. It measures consumer expectation and their degree of satisfaction with the current economic situation and expectations about the future economy. The Index measures consumer confidence on a scale of 0 to 200, where 200 indicates extreme optimism, 0 extreme pessimism, and 100 neutralities.

Separate data is also compiled by Caixin Media. One example of this is the service sector’s PMI

Caixin Service Sector PMI (Data from SCMP, graph by TIH)

We see a falling trend here lately. Consumers and businesses servicing the consumers may certainly hold different views on the prospects for the future. We are of the opinion that Caixin's data is most likely a truer picture of what is going on than the “official version” of consumer confidence which the Government reported as showing a positive trend.

Manufacturing is still very important to China.

Here, the government’s latest data for the manufacturing PMI seems to be more accurate as it shows an improvement at the end of last year with a fall in the PMI throughout the spring.

China's Manufacturers PMI (National Bureau of Statistics of China )

It seems that the trend bottomed out in June.

Moderate improvement could be expected in the second half of this year. Much of this will depend on how successful the authorities will be in revitalizing the economy. It could, in fact, take somewhat longer and therefore make 2023 the year of the "long march".

Risks and afterthoughts

In our last few analyses on CNYA over the last year, we have been quite bullish holding a buy stance.

We want to circle back to the investment thesis which described the President of China’s reminder to the people about perseverance.

The same goes for investing. Slower growth is expected and it may take time for China to make the necessary steps to improve the economy and the confidence level. In the long term of say 3 to 5 years, we believe China will regain its "animal spirit".

We have highlighted geo-political risks and deterioration between China and the West. The official speeches after various meetings between U.S. and European leaders' visits to China do sound more positive.

Since we are patient, we still see good value from our various investment positions with exposure to China and also from Blackrock’s ETF CNYA.

Our Buy stance remains.