Mom's All-Weather REIT Portfolio (Part 1)

Jul. 11, 2023
Brad Thomas
Summary

  • This article was targeted for my mother who is looking to put some dry powder to work so she can take advantage of the opportunities in the REIT sector.
  • The article is the first in a two-part series such that my Mom can use this blueprint for her new REIT portfolio.
  • The objective is to construct a diversified portfolio of 20 REITs that consists of some of the highest-quality REITs that are trading at a wide margin of safety.
Concept of climate change.

This article was published at iREIT® on Alpha on Friday, July 7, 2023.

I just finished my new book, REITs For Dummies, and now it’s time for a break (perhaps a celebration).

(I began writing the book in

Brad Thomas
110.82K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 168,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 110,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXP, ARE, HIW, SPG, FRT, REG, LTC, AMT, DLR, PLD, MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

A
Almost There
Today, 7:52 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
Could you perhaps add suggested weightings to this portfolio to help us balance. Thanks
P
Pippy54
Today, 7:47 AM
Premium
Comments (387)
The Office Sector is certainly starting to look interesting for its potential capital gains as you noted. Even for this senior investor I see the favorable risk/reward ratio here. Good ideas though I think Mom needs a technology giant just like Warren did with Apple.
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Today, 7:30 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (28.04K)
Hi Brad!
I love reading about choices for your Mom's portfolio. ....I strangely own SPG and MPW here, but like many and always have trouble deciding which one to add next. Thank you for sharing, have a great summer and Happy Investing :)) Rose.
PS. Here is my latest article with 7 raises , which includes SPG and 6 others.
seekingalpha.com/...
C
Carl Icahn
Today, 7:27 AM
Comments (60)
I might be a chicken, but I have a hard time sleeping well at night with any office REITs at the moment. I’m just not sure that the bottom is in yet.

Also when can we expect that article on timberland that you mentioned a wile ago?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:52 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.63K)
@Carl Icahn Here's the timberland article: seekingalpha.com/...

As you know, the office sector can be bifurcated into (1) higher risk gateway (VNO, SLG), (2) moderate risk sunbelt (HIW, PDM, CUZ) and (3) specialty (KRC, ARE). Of these, I like 2 and 3.

As always, thanks for reading and commenting,

All the best
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
