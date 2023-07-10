Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Stocks Continue To Lead Major Asset Classes In 2023

Jul. 10, 2023
Summary

  • American shares eased last week, but the US stock market remains the clear leader for the major asset classes this year, based on a set of proxy ETFs through Friday’s close (July 7).
  • Markets and the appetite for risk will be stress-tested anew this week when new US consumer inflation data is published on Wednesday, July 12.
  • By some accounts, the inflation-has-peaked forecast suggests US bonds are looking attractively priced after more than a year of flat to negative performances.

Boxes of financial products e.g REITs, bonds, commodities, mutual funds, stocks, ETFs on a laptop

William_Potter

American shares eased last week, but the US stock market remains the clear leader for the major asset classes this year, based on a set of proxy ETFs through Friday's close (July 7).

Vanguard Total US Stock Market Index

This article was written by

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Comments

