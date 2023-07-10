The S&P 500 Dips During Slow Trading Week

Anant_Kasetsinsombut/iStock via Getty Images

The summer doldrums may finally have arrived for the S&P 500 (SPX). The index dipped a little over 1.1% in value from its previous week's close to end the Fourth of July holiday-shortened trading week at 4398.95.

What little market-moving news there was arrived in the latter half of the week. Once again, it was linked to economic data that helped cement expectations the Federal Reserve will resume hiking the Federal Funds Rate by another quarter point when it meets later this month.

As we enter the third calendar quarter of 2023, we've rolled the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart forward to reveal what lies ahead. It shows we're coming up on the end of the redzone forecast period we first sketched on 17 April, 2023 during the next two weeks. As it ends, we find investors are mainly focused on the now current quarter of 2023-Q3.

The end of the redzone forecast period will coincide with the timing of the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting, which will provide an opportunity to check the calibration of the model's multiplier. Coming into 2023-Q3, the data suggests the multiplier is still approximately 1.5, the same as it has been since 9 March 2023.

Here are the market-moving headlines from the trading week ending on 7 July 2023.

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool still projects the Federal Reserve will hike the Federal Funds Rate by just a quarter point to a target range of 5.25-5.50% when it meets on 26 July (2023-Q3). After that, the FedWatch Tool gives better than 50% odds the Fed's series of rate hikes that began in March 2022 will be done, with no changes until early 2024, though November 2023 may become a point of interest for a potential additional rate hike on the time horizon. The FedWatch Tool indicates investors expect the Fed will initiate a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals starting in May 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool estimate of the real GDP growth rate for current quarter of 2023-Q2 ticked down to +2.1% from the forecast +2.2% growth rate recorded a week earlier.

