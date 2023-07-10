Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 10, 2023 8:15 PM ETE2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.44K Followers

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dusty Buell - Head of Investor Relations

Michael Farlekas - Chief Executive Officer

Marje Armstrong - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Hotchkiss - Goldman Sachs

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Fred Lee - Credit Suisse

Mark Schappel - Loop Capital

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the E2open First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Dusty Buell. You may begin.

Dusty Buell

Good afternoon, everyone. At this time, I would like to welcome you all to the E2open fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I am Dusty Buell, Head of Investor Relations here at E2open.

Today's call will include recorded comments from our Chief Executive Officer, Michael Farlekas; and our Chief Financial Officer; Marje Armstrong. After those comments, we'll open the call for a live Q&A session.

A replay of this call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at investors.e2open.com. Information to access the replay is listed in today's press release, which is also available on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including guidance for our fiscal second quarter and full year 2024.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. E2open cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. We encourage you to review our most recent reports, including our 10-Q or any applicable amendments for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.